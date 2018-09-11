Iconic African Animals Covered in Snow After Freak Sub-Saharan Blizzard (PHOTOS)

South African animals accustomed to desert heat braved icy conditions after freak blizzards hit the country last week. Now, the rare sight of giraffes, antelopes, rhinoceroses, elephants and other animals covered in snow have been widely shared on social media.

Social media user Kitty Viljoen shared photos of elephants walking in the snow in the Sneeuberg mountain range on the Western Cape of South Africa. She also snapped photos of snow-covered giraffes in the Karoo, a semidesert region of South Africa.

A video shared by Snow Report SA shows giraffes standing in front of the Swartberg mountain range in the Western Cape province with snow-covered mountains in the background.

Across the Eastern Cape, several roads were shut down by the South African Department of Transport last week due to icy conditions.

Temperatures dropped below freezing across parts of the Western Cape including Cederberg, the Hex River Mountains and the Matroosberg Reserve, the Guardian reported Monday.