'Symbol of Strength': Netizens Heartbroken as Instagram Blogger Dies of Cancer

In early August, a popular Instagram blogger from the Dominican Republic, Kyrzayda Rodriguez, announced that she was ending cancer treatment to spend her days pain-free with her family and friends.

Blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez died of stomach cancer on Sunday at the age of 39. It was her friend, Joanne, who broke the tragic news via Kyrzayda’s own Instagram account, having posted a beautiful photo of her and shared a moving caption:

“You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever! – Joanne. 8.18.78 — 9.9.18.”

Even though Rodriguez made no secret of her disease, her death came as a shock for her admirers, who couldn’t help but stress that she was an inspiration to everyone and had fought really hard to beat the cancer:

What I admired about Kyrzayda was how transparent she was in her battle with cancer. She Fucking fought that shit. Still managed to work during her chemo & even shared when she was in hospice. To know your dying and to still manage to share those moments is incredible. — M.Tony Peralta (@peraltaprjct) 10 сентября 2018 г.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Kyrzayda. My podcast on Tuesday has a segment about what I’ve learned by essentially watching her die on social media. This was before I knew of her passing today. She reminded me of some of life’s most obvious and most ignored lessons. — Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) 10 сентября 2018 г.

My heart is heavy 💔 I watched her journey, her strength, her fight… and today she gained her wings. She inspired me so much I felt as if I knew her personally. Your last live video you said live your life TODAY, don’t wait 😪 @kyrzayda_ Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 #ihatecancer pic.twitter.com/n2Xu0wBkid — Niya Matthews (@niyabmatthews) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Rest in Paradise Queen Kyrzayda. You’ll be the best dressed angel, hands down. You fought cancer with such courage and grace. You are a beautiful light. You will be missed. #fuckcancer 💔 pic.twitter.com/vW9PhpY40Q — KayAmazing (@seeAmazing) 9 сентября 2018 г.

My heart is so heavy at the news of the passing of #Kyrzayda. She was a fashion icon in a league of her own and her influence will not soon fade. Rest in love baby girl, you fought a good fight. 🕊🌿 pic.twitter.com/U0C2HnSA8o — BESSEM ✨ (@baeethegreat) 9 сентября 2018 г.

I've watched you keep a positive attitude, share your hardships and rediscover what self love REALLY is. Kyrzayda, you are a light and while it hurts I'm happy you're no longer suffering💔 Thank you for inspiring thousands through fashion and sharing your journey with us. #RIP 💕 pic.twitter.com/l9ZnQwlulh — Alana (@naturelleyxshe) 9 сентября 2018 г.

@kyrzayda_ witnessing what you been through the past few months, you have become a symbol of strength. GOD BLESS YOU, and Rest In Peace. Thank You for your contribution and support. #ripkyrzayda pic.twitter.com/czdV0alnfk — M.Tony Peralta (@peraltaprjct) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Kyrzayda Rodriguez was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2017 and even though she wanted to end her career as a content creator back then, she realized that she needed to let people into her life. The blogger continued sharing posts about fashion, her diagnosis and treatment, keeping her 400,000 followers updated on her struggle.

In August, Rodriguez announced that she was ending her treatment so her days with family and friends would be “as pain free as possible,” and still maintained a positive outlook.