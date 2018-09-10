'Symbol of Strength': Netizens Heartbroken as Instagram Blogger Dies of Cancer

Blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez died of stomach cancer on Sunday at the age of 39. It was her friend, Joanne, who broke the tragic news via Kyrzayda’s own Instagram account, having posted a beautiful photo of her and shared a moving caption:
“You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever! – Joanne. 8.18.78 — 9.9.18.”
Even though Rodriguez made no secret of her disease, her death came as a shock for her admirers, who couldn’t help but stress that she was an inspiration to everyone and had fought really hard to beat the cancer:
What I admired about Kyrzayda was how transparent she was in her battle with cancer. She Fucking fought that shit. Still managed to work during her chemo & even shared when she was in hospice. To know your dying and to still manage to share those moments is incredible.— M.Tony Peralta (@peraltaprjct) 10 сентября 2018 г.
So sorry to hear about the passing of Kyrzayda. My podcast on Tuesday has a segment about what I’ve learned by essentially watching her die on social media. This was before I knew of her passing today. She reminded me of some of life’s most obvious and most ignored lessons.— Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) 10 сентября 2018 г.
My heart is heavy 💔 I watched her journey, her strength, her fight… and today she gained her wings. She inspired me so much I felt as if I knew her personally. Your last live video you said live your life TODAY, don’t wait 😪 @kyrzayda_ Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 #ihatecancer pic.twitter.com/n2Xu0wBkid— Niya Matthews (@niyabmatthews) 9 сентября 2018 г.
Rest in Paradise Queen Kyrzayda. You’ll be the best dressed angel, hands down. You fought cancer with such courage and grace. You are a beautiful light. You will be missed. #fuckcancer 💔 pic.twitter.com/vW9PhpY40Q— KayAmazing (@seeAmazing) 9 сентября 2018 г.
My heart is so heavy at the news of the passing of #Kyrzayda. She was a fashion icon in a league of her own and her influence will not soon fade. Rest in love baby girl, you fought a good fight. 🕊🌿 pic.twitter.com/U0C2HnSA8o— BESSEM ✨ (@baeethegreat) 9 сентября 2018 г.
I've watched you keep a positive attitude, share your hardships and rediscover what self love REALLY is. Kyrzayda, you are a light and while it hurts I'm happy you're no longer suffering💔 Thank you for inspiring thousands through fashion and sharing your journey with us. #RIP 💕 pic.twitter.com/l9ZnQwlulh— Alana (@naturelleyxshe) 9 сентября 2018 г.
Inspiration. Fighter. Queen. #KYRZAYDA pic.twitter.com/ZJSg9k41Kw— Angel Lenise (@angellenise) 9 сентября 2018 г.
@kyrzayda_ witnessing what you been through the past few months, you have become a symbol of strength. GOD BLESS YOU, and Rest In Peace. Thank You for your contribution and support. #ripkyrzayda pic.twitter.com/czdV0alnfk— M.Tony Peralta (@peraltaprjct) 9 сентября 2018 г.
Kyrzayda Rodriguez was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in 2017 and even though she wanted to end her career as a content creator back then, she realized that she needed to let people into her life. The blogger continued sharing posts about fashion, her diagnosis and treatment, keeping her 400,000 followers updated on her struggle.
I started my blog with the illusion to inspire women from all over. In order to look beautiful you don't need to spend a fortune. The goal was to create looks with different patterns, mix colors, and not really care what anyone thought. The most important opinion would be mine, to love my own skin. After several years of doing what I love I became aware how many other women wanted the same thing, to be themselves and express their love through clothing. They just want to look good and confident, I love that @modcloth is an amazing brand that gives women the opportunity to style pieces at great prices and look amazing. I'm loving this complete look from @modcloth which you can shop @liketoknowit #ad #ModclothSquad #Sayitlouder http://liketk.it/2wpWd #liketkit @liketoknow.it PC @geri_1221
Before anything I am a woman and I have to embrace every single part of my body no matter what. I’ve learned through this process that it’s important to never stop working on yourself and to continue to fight! Read more on my blog No hair, don’t care!! PC @geri_1221 #cancerfighter (Thank you @lilyortiz)
In August, Rodriguez announced that she was ending her treatment so her days with family and friends would be “as pain free as possible,” and still maintained a positive outlook.
I’d like to start out by thanking everyone for sharing all of your inspirational stories with me and for allowing me to inspire you back. As you guys know I’ve tried my best to keep you informed throughout my journey. There are many moving parts to cancer treatment; there’s chemo, radiation, paracentesis, prayer, etc. I am grateful for the role all of these things have played so far. However, the chemo and radiation will be discontinued because it is not working the way I hoped it would. I have decided to stop these treatments so that I can enjoy the rest of my time with my friends and family and to be as pain free as possible. Everyone’s journey is different, God does not make mistakes, what is supposed to happen will happen. I am not mad…I am grateful for all of the opportunities I have been blessed with. One of the best things you can do for someone going through something like this is to support their decision. I will never give up on my fight. Please continue to share your stories, your love, your support, & your prayers. I love you all and thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life all this time. (now on a fashionable note how awesome is this two piece by @vicidolls) PC @geri_1221 #lotd
