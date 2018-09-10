Ex-England Player Claims Naked Ronaldo Boasted He's Better Looking Than Messi

Peter Crouch, English footballer, who plays as a striker for Championship Club Stoke City, has written a book, in which he has revealed intriguing details about Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is famous for caring deeply about the way he looks.

In his new book, former England striker Peter Crouch has detailed some stories told to him by Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate.

READ MORE: Sergio Ramos Reveals He Got Death Threats After Tackle Against Mohamed Salah

The Daily Mail has cited one of the excerpts, in which Crouch spills the beans over Ronaldo’s rivalry with FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi, which appears to have extended well beyond the pitch.

“Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, ‘Wow, I’m so beautiful!’ The other United players would try to wind him up. ‘Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you.’ And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. ‘Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this…’”

Once the story came to light, social media users couldn’t help but troll the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, tweeting old photos of him:

But Messi doesn’t look like this pic.twitter.com/n50PTRz5rB — Reacher said nothing. (@RolandRatReagan) 9 сентября 2018 г.

And while some seemed to have been amused…

Best thing, I've read all day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — nikysner (@nikysner) 10 сентября 2018 г.

That response is so savage 😂 — Taiwo Ayoola (@liu_taiwo) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Well he didn't lie tho — Tazanna loves Ronaldo (@Thetazanna) 9 сентября 2018 г.

…others thought that the story wasn’t surprising at all, taking into account the fact that Ronaldo has been a well-known admirer of his own looks for quite a long time:

One of the least surprising stories you will ever read. — 🎗 (@EverSoSerious1) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Talk about ego lol — inder methil (@indermethil) 9 сентября 2018 г.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 to join the Spanish club, Real Madrid. After nine successful years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese star signed a four-year contract with the Italian club Juventus.