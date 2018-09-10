Register
    Jelena Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic's Stunning Wife's Instagram Taken by Storm as He Wins US Open

    © Photo: jelenadjokovicndf/instagram
    The Serbian tennis player has won his 14th Grand Slam title after beating Argentine rival Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the US Open final.

    Ahead of the big game at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, posted a photo to her Instagram to show her support for her husband, with the caption “We BELIEVE in you, amore.”

    Once Novak scored a victory over the Argentine favorite, Juan Martin del Potro and added the US Open crown to his Wimbledon trophy, Jelena’s Instagram saw a massive influx of his fans congratulating the Djokovic family.

    Users’ congratulations have been pouring in, flooding Jelena’s account: “Many congratulations, he’s a great champion!”, “Amazing game! We are so proud of you!”, “Bravo Nole! You are the KING!”

    Meanwhile, others praised Jelena for always being by his side: “You watching him play is my favorite – he’s lucky to have someone so supportive in every way!”, “Great woman and wife.”

    After the match, Djokovic revealed that following a dramatic defeat by Marco Cecchinato in the French Open quarter-finals in June, he went trekking. A five-day hike in the mountains with Jelena has had a positive effect on the rest of the season.

    “We sat down and we just looked at the world from that perspective. I breathed in the new inspiration, new motivation. I thought of tennis, thought of the emotion that tennis provokes in me. The rest is history in terms of results. I played finals of Queen’s, won Wimbledon, won Cincinnati, and won the US Open. I guess we’ll be hiking some more very soon. I strongly recommend you to try it. Some great things will happen in your life.”

    Jelena is the director of the Novak Foundation, which develops early childhood education projects in Serbia and offers grants to some educational initiatives to help disadvantaged kids have a better life.

    Mrs. Djokovic is also the founder of a free magazine for students in Serbia, the “Original,” which as she once explained was launched to give young people an opportunity to express their talents.

    “We founded this magazine because we believe our students deserve to have something with great quality. They deserve to read topics that will educate them and give them perspective. All the articles are written in a way to be easy and enjoyable to read, giving them the opportunity to expand their vocabulary, but also giving them variety of topics to discuss with their colleagues. Novak is supporting us and we really believe we are on a good track,”Jelena said back in 2015 while presenting her pet project on a Serbian talk show.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    For every new project and idea, it takes time to grow in order to reach more people. We are all working very hard as we really believe that #GoodNews and #PositiveStories can inspire everybody to #DoGood for themselves and the others. We are promoting the values that we hope will be the key drivers of success for the new generations of leaders. We are preparing a special English edition of the Original Magazine in honour of our Novak Djokovic Fundraising event in Milano this September. It's needless to say how excited and proud I am 🌞🌞🌞 In October will be Original's 1st birthday and we already have a lot of milestones behind us 🎉🎉🎉 #originalmagazine #novakdjokovicfoundation

    Публикация от Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovicndf) 10 Авг 2016 в 1:10 PDT

    Jelena and Novak, who first met in high school in Serbia and started dating in 2005, announced their engagement in 2013 before tying the knot a year later. The couple has two children together, a three-year-old son Stefan and one-year-old Tara.

