'There is No Bathroom': Teacher Issues Monthly Restroom Passes to Students

The harsh rules imposed by the teacher on her class found next to no support among social media users. Although the matter has already been dealt with by the school's administration, some remain dissatisfied that she was allowed to keep her position.

Parents of children attending one of the classes at Aspire Hanley Middle School in Memphis found out that their kinds had been suddenly stripped of the right to visit the bathroom, nurse or school administration at any time. One of them posted a photo of a "pass" given out by the teacher to her students, which suggested that they had the right to visit either of those places only twice a month.

The teacher who wrote the pass, which contained apparent grammatical mistakes, also admitted in the bizarre document that she is "petty," but added that no complaints or objections would abolish the draconian rule.

News about the passes in the Memphis school angered many social media users, who then took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Principal, union steward, mention you will not deny ANY child in this school biological or medical needs. I am reporting this to ALL proper authorities and channels. And if I have to come here again, it will be with my atty. You understand? — Lisa Mann (@lisa1213) September 1, 2018

Others were outright shocked.

Some of them suggested that the teacher had mental issues.

Many twitterians recalled similar stories from their childhood.

Had a teacher back in 8th grade that had this kinda nonsense. I told him if he didn't let me go pee I'd pee on his floor. He tried to call my bluff, so I peed on the floor. Never had much of an issue with him after that >_> — Lee T. (@buananoche) August 30, 2018

I was frequently denied my office visits and almost died on a couple occasions because a teacher wouldn't let me take care of a low blood sugar. Mom was in there about once a week. — S.M.DomeAuthor/WitchofThreePines (@SMDOMEauthor) August 31, 2018

Several Twitter users suggested "trolling" the teacher in response.

The author of the original tweet later posted that the school has taken care of the problem and that the teacher had received a "verbal warning," but would keep her job. Some twitterians were still not satisfied with the punishment and said that she should have been fired for her attitude towards the children.

