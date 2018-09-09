Register
08:02 GMT +309 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.

    US Jewelry Store Faces Death Threats Putting Up 'Take a Knee' Billboard

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez,
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Massachusetts jewelry store came under fire after a picture of a man proposing to a woman on a football field was called racist.

    The billboard advertising Garieri Jewelers in Sturbridge said: “If you’re going to take a knee this season, please have a ring in your hand!” Store Owner, Scott Garieri said that the advertisement was meant to be “attention-getting” and “play of words”, and it did its job.

     “The way that the football season was, everyone had a thing about taking the knee,” Garieri told the Washington Post. He also noted that it was his daughter Alexandria, who came up with a “catchy” phrase.

    He said that at first, the reactions were positive until somebody took a picture of the billboard with a comment calling it racist. “Someone saw it, pulled in off Route 20 and took a picture of it and then went off about how racist it is," the owner told Boston 25 News, “Then they started attacking us, they wanted to come in and vomit on the [jewelry] cases, they were going to urinate on our sidewalks.”

    The billboard was put several days before a controversial ad by Nike was made public, however anonymous users started to attack store on social media, with some of the most aggressive commentators proposing Alexandria to kill herself because of her design of the picture.

    READ MORE: Just Burn It: Americans Destroy Nike Gear, Boycotting Ad With NFL Protest Player

    Garieri said he didn’t give any special thought to the reason why players kneel when designing the billboard. “We’re a country store, we just try to do advertising in a way that’s affordable and brings in traffic,” he said. He added that he’s not planning to remove the billboard because “it wasn’t meant to be racist, business is business." He was also supported on Twitter as Garieri's story went viral, with users not understanding, what was so racist about the billboard.

    Player Colin Kaepernick first attracted attention in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem in protest, sparkling the criticism from Trump and senior White House officials. Recently, he was named the face of Nike advertisement campaign which triggered an uproar with people starting showing their Nike shoes burned in protest. The ad released by Nike earlier this week showed Kaepernick’s face pictured in black and white with a giant phrase “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” poured oil into the fire. Twitter users replied with a laugh at the statement, posting their own Nike ad versions, applying it to the popular TV and movie characters:

    Related:

    Twitter Reacts to GQ Naming Kaepernick ‘Citizen of the Year’ (PHOTOS)
    Colin Kaepernick: Bad at Football, Good at Dissent
    Walking the Walk: Colin Kaepernick Receives Highest Amnesty International Honor
    The Streisand Effect: Nike Orders Rise Following Conservative Backlash in US
    Op-Ed Reveals Trump Resistance; NC Gerrymandering Map; Black Police Support Nike
    Just Burn It: Americans Destroy Nike Gear, Boycotting Ad With NFL Protest Player
    Tags:
    twitter reactions, stores, threats, Colin Kaepernick, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse