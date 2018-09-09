US Jewelry Store Faces Death Threats Putting Up 'Take a Knee' Billboard

Massachusetts jewelry store came under fire after a picture of a man proposing to a woman on a football field was called racist.

The billboard advertising Garieri Jewelers in Sturbridge said: “If you’re going to take a knee this season, please have a ring in your hand!” Store Owner, Scott Garieri said that the advertisement was meant to be “attention-getting” and “play of words”, and it did its job.

“The way that the football season was, everyone had a thing about taking the knee,” Garieri told the Washington Post. He also noted that it was his daughter Alexandria, who came up with a “catchy” phrase.

He said that at first, the reactions were positive until somebody took a picture of the billboard with a comment calling it racist. “Someone saw it, pulled in off Route 20 and took a picture of it and then went off about how racist it is," the owner told Boston 25 News, “Then they started attacking us, they wanted to come in and vomit on the [jewelry] cases, they were going to urinate on our sidewalks.”

The billboard was put several days before a controversial ad by Nike was made public, however anonymous users started to attack store on social media, with some of the most aggressive commentators proposing Alexandria to kill herself because of her design of the picture.

Garieri said he didn’t give any special thought to the reason why players kneel when designing the billboard. “We’re a country store, we just try to do advertising in a way that’s affordable and brings in traffic,” he said. He added that he’s not planning to remove the billboard because “it wasn’t meant to be racist, business is business." He was also supported on Twitter as Garieri's story went viral, with users not understanding, what was so racist about the billboard.

The real bigots and intolerant are the ones threatening this man and attributing motives to him that cannot be proven.

Can’t anyone get the humor anymore?

Player Colin Kaepernick first attracted attention in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem in protest, sparkling the criticism from Trump and senior White House officials. Recently, he was named the face of Nike advertisement campaign which triggered an uproar with people starting showing their Nike shoes burned in protest. The ad released by Nike earlier this week showed Kaepernick’s face pictured in black and white with a giant phrase “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything” poured oil into the fire. Twitter users replied with a laugh at the statement, posting their own Nike ad versions, applying it to the popular TV and movie characters:

