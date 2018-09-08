Register
20:17 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    John Terry

    Fans Puzzled by Former Chelsea Captain's Possible Spartak Moscow Transfer

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Russian football club, which is competing both at home and in the Europa League, is taking steps to recruit the football star as quickly as possible, allegedly in a bid to use him in upcoming matches.

    37-year-old British football star John Terry, former captain of both Chelsea and Team England, is considering a transfer to Spartak Moscow FC on a one-year £3 million contract with the possibility of prolongation. The proposed contract also contains easily achievable bonuses, according to The Daily Mail.

    The footballer underwent a medical examination in Rome for the club on September 7. Terry will reportedly be filling in for French defender Samuel Gigot, who recently suffered a severe injury and will be out of Spartak for the season.

    READ MORE: Transfer Deadline: Five Players Who May Move For Millions of Dollars Today

    News of the possible transfer of the English star to a Russian football club has spurred various reactions on social media. For many users, the news came as total surprise.

    Some twitterians were happy for Terry's career turn.

    Others were puzzled by it.

    Many Twitter users expressed their desire to see an encounter between Terry and Steven Gerrard's team, the Rangers, in the Europa League.

    Related:

    Russian Diplomats Urgently Visit Butina After Transfer to New US Jail
    Tottenham Become First Club to Make No New Signings in UK Transfer Window
    Transfer Deadline: Five Players Who May Move For Millions of Dollars Today
    Man Utd Set to Break UK Transfer Record By Signing Leicester's Harry Maguire
    Bayern Munich Boss Scolds Football Economics as Transfer Fees Go Crazy
    Arturo Vidal's Wife in the Spotlight Amid Rumors of His Transfer to Barca
    Tags:
    football, transfer offer, FC Spartak Moscow, John Terry, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse