Fans Puzzled by Former Chelsea Captain's Possible Spartak Moscow Transfer

The Russian football club, which is competing both at home and in the Europa League, is taking steps to recruit the football star as quickly as possible, allegedly in a bid to use him in upcoming matches.

37-year-old British football star John Terry, former captain of both Chelsea and Team England, is considering a transfer to Spartak Moscow FC on a one-year £3 million contract with the possibility of prolongation. The proposed contract also contains easily achievable bonuses, according to The Daily Mail.

The footballer underwent a medical examination in Rome for the club on September 7. Terry will reportedly be filling in for French defender Samuel Gigot, who recently suffered a severe injury and will be out of Spartak for the season.

News of the possible transfer of the English star to a Russian football club has spurred various reactions on social media. For many users, the news came as total surprise.

Some twitterians were happy for Terry's career turn.

Others were puzzled by it.

Many Twitter users expressed their desire to see an encounter between Terry and Steven Gerrard's team, the Rangers, in the Europa League.

