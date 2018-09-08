Khloe Kardashian Fans Drool Over Her Hot Post-Baby Body in Racy Swimsuit Snap

The Kardashians have not kept low profile in recent years and Khloe, although she gave birth to a little princess not long ago, eagerly shares the happy moments of her and Tristan doting over their daughter, as well as posts stunning pictures to prove she is back in harness, both physically and emotionally.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who gave birth to her much-awaited first child True five months ago, has shared an incredible picture of her post-baby body: she was caught on camera while getting out of the water in a bright pink one-piece and a blush fedora hat to match, apparently in some sun-soaked paradise.

And hardly could one help noticing the 34-year-old blonde’s sensationally taut midriff and distinctly seen sideboob, as well as the firm bottom part while she was climbing up a ladder. The model opted for a truly inspirational caption to accompany the shot:

“If you have time or energy to complain, write negative comments or surf the web,” she wrote, continuing afterwards:

“Then you have time to be grateful, make someone smile or find ways to grow. We all are given the same amount of hours in the day but we must use those hours with a kinder, more present mindset. Kindness is magical- pass it on.”

Fans reacted immediately, praising the way Khloe looks:

“Gorgeous mama,” one user wrote, while another one exclaimed: “Loving the hat game!” Others naturally picked up on Khloe’s inspirational motto, asserting she is a real “role model.” I struggle with major body image issues and sometimes I get stuck in a must be smaller mindset but you inspire me to be strong and healthy,” one of Kardashian’s fans wrote. Another one weighed in:

“Thank you so much for that. I get so sick of the hatred and mean spirits. Peace and love right?”

Just days before, Khloe proudly showed off her post-baby body posing for a sun holiday snap in a revealing white bikini beneath a pastel robe, with her hand placed by her well-toned tummy, captioning the photo no less philosophically: “Forever thankful for it ALL.“ The wording seems to be just in tune with the way she dreamily gazed out into the distance, with her lips half closed.

A number of blogs, including Perez Hilton, claimed earlier this week that the US TV star will soon become engaged to basketball player Tristan Thompson, father of her newborn daughter, even though there have popped up numerous reports on him cheating on Khloe before she welcomed their baby girl True in April. Khloe opted to bust the speculations in a most straight-forward way:

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” said the reality show star.

“I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ’crap’."