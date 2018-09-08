'World’s Hottest Gran's' Fans Awed by Her Naked Curves in Fishnet Dress (PHOTOS)

Australian model Gina Stewart has proved a hundred times already that she well deserves the reputation of being the world’s sexiest grandma, and it will apparently come especially in handy while she is ambitiously running for a Miss Maxim 2018 title.

Gina Stewart, who is commonly referred to as “the world’s hottest grandma,” hasn’t let her army of fans down with a new picture of herself in a revealing fishnet dress.

In the image, she is sitting on her bed, pulling her legs to her chest and heartily grinning in front of the camera. In less than 24 hours, the post has attracted a staggering nearly 5,000 likes, with many of Gina’s long-standing fans sharing their words of admiration.

“Damn girl, this is one of my favorite outfits,” said one, with another heaping praise on Gina’s “breathtaking beauty.”

Gina Stewart, mother of two boys and two girls from Australia’s Gold Coast, shot to fame after beating girls half her age to the Miss Maxim Australia 2018 final, having so far ranked 12th. If successful, she hopes to donate the £5,500 prize money to her friend who recently had a stroke, according to her Maxim profile.

The 47-year-old blonde now has a one year-old granddaughter and she looks truly fantastic for her age, having shifted to a healthy sugar-free diet, full of a variety of vegetables. Despite her stunning appearance with no supporting cosmetic procedures or injections whatsoever, she’s yet to find love.

When asked to share her beauty secrets, she told the Daily Star that “the only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts 10 years ago.”

“I don’t use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully,” she noted, concluding in:

“I look in the mirror and see so many faults but I’m trying not to focus on that and just be grateful that I’m still breathing on this beautiful planet.”