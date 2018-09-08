Register
08 September 2018
    (FILES) In this file photo US rapper Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles,

    'Devastated': World on Shocking Death of Ariana Grande's Ex, Rapper Mac Miller

    © AFP 2018 / KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
    Viral
    110

    Mac Miller was reported to have been battling substance abuse issues for years – something that had allegedly been a deal breaker in his two-year-long relationship with pop star Ariana Grande.

    Rapper Mac Miller, 26, was found dead on Friday afternoon in his bedroom at his San Fernando Valley home after an apparent overdose, TMZ reported.

    His family has already released a statement confirming his death: "Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers."

    ET has cited a source as saying that Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, is “devastated” by the news.

    “Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but best for him. Ariana is very upset,” the source said.

    A second source told ET that Grande is heartbroken, adding, “Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety.”

    READ MORE: WATCH UK Cop Restrain Rapper, Accuse Him of Racism at a Street Festival

    After TMZ broke the tragic news, celebrities’, friends’ and fans' tweets of grief, love and prayers have been pouring in. Some of his fellow rappers, such as Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, Jaden Smith and many other musicians paid tribute to the star:

    Post Malone described Miller as an inspiration to him as a burgeoning artist:

    Many others took to Instagram to mourn the death of Miller with heartwarming tributes:

    G-Eazy also posted a picture of the two to his Instagram with a moving caption for the late star:

    Social media users have also been trying to accept the fact that the young rapper has passed away:

    Miller has been experiencing substance abuse issues for years, with Ariana Grande once spilling that it was the reason why the couple broke up after 2 years of dating.

    "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she tweeted after Mac was arrested for driving under influence [DUI].

    Since his death, a 2012 interview Miller gave to music website Fader has gone viral on social media. The interview footage shows the now-deceased rapper speaking about his desire not to die of an overdose.

    The news came just weeks before the rapper was due to go on tour for his latest album, Swimming.

