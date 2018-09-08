'Devastated': World on Shocking Death of Ariana Grande's Ex, Rapper Mac Miller

Mac Miller was reported to have been battling substance abuse issues for years – something that had allegedly been a deal breaker in his two-year-long relationship with pop star Ariana Grande.

Rapper Mac Miller, 26, was found dead on Friday afternoon in his bedroom at his San Fernando Valley home after an apparent overdose, TMZ reported.

His family has already released a statement confirming his death: "Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers."

ET has cited a source as saying that Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, is “devastated” by the news.

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but best for him. Ariana is very upset,” the source said.

A second source told ET that Grande is heartbroken, adding, “Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety.”

After TMZ broke the tragic news, celebrities’, friends’ and fans' tweets of grief, love and prayers have been pouring in. Some of his fellow rappers, such as Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, Jaden Smith and many other musicians paid tribute to the star:

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) 7 сентября 2018 г.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) 7 сентября 2018 г.

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. 🙏🏼😓 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Post Malone described Miller as an inspiration to him as a burgeoning artist:

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Many others took to Instagram to mourn the death of Miller with heartwarming tributes:

G-Eazy also posted a picture of the two to his Instagram with a moving caption for the late star:

Social media users have also been trying to accept the fact that the young rapper has passed away:

Guys, im having a really hard time accepting Mac Miller is dead. it seems so unreal. please please please check on your strong friends. check on the ones that are always there for you, check on the ones you know are going through changes. man just actually be a real damn friend — Ashley Nicole. (@ashbask) 8 сентября 2018 г.

I refuse to believe Mac Miller is dead. No way. — L (@lowlifeL) 7 сентября 2018 г.

I keep waiting for the announcement that there was a mistake and Mac Miller isn’t dead — Tylaaa (@tyla_bankzs) 7 сентября 2018 г.

I am honestly still waiting for someone to tell me that mac miller isnt really dead. I can't wrap my head around it. — ☁️💞 (@hi_itselva) 8 сентября 2018 г.

Can’t believe Mac Miller is actually dead been listening to him since 8th grade — JP Castaneda ⚾ (@jotatrono) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Miller has been experiencing substance abuse issues for years, with Ariana Grande once spilling that it was the reason why the couple broke up after 2 years of dating.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she tweeted after Mac was arrested for driving under influence [DUI].

Since his death, a 2012 interview Miller gave to music website Fader has gone viral on social media. The interview footage shows the now-deceased rapper speaking about his desire not to die of an overdose.

Mac Miller talking about fame and how it affected his drug use in this interview is haunting



"I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. You don't go down history bc you overdose. You just die" pic.twitter.com/GylP8GRH2Y — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) 7 сентября 2018 г.

The news came just weeks before the rapper was due to go on tour for his latest album, Swimming.