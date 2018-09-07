WATCH: Tractor-Trailer Smashed in Half by Train

A driver’s dashboard camera captured the moment Thursday when a freight train plowed through a tractor-trailer stuck on a railroad crossing near Chester, Virginia. Luckily, nobody was hurt in the incident.

"Turned the corner to approach the crossing and found the tractor-trailer stopped on the tracks with the crossing guard down and the lights flashing," wrote Mike Eugene, the man who filmed the incident.

"I see the guardrail down, the lights flashing so I know a train is coming," he told WRIC, the local ABC affiliate.

In the video, the CSX freight train's horn can be heard blaring as the truck's crew scrambles to get out of the cab before impact, running away as fast as they can.

Country singer Marty Robbins' hit "Ghost Riders in the Sky" calmly playing on Eugene's truck radio adds a level of surreality to the episode as the train, carrying Tropicana orange juice, effortlessly smashes the trailer in half before coming to a stop seconds later. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. local time.

"The train hit the trailer which must have cut the brake lines to the tractor which rolled off the road after impact," Eugene wrote. "The driver emerged from the other side of the tractor once the train had stopped. No one, to my knowledge, was hurt."

CSX railroad told WRIC Thursday it was shutting down the line until the scene was clear. It's unclear if normal rail service has since resumed on the line.