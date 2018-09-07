Register
23:10 GMT +307 September 2018
    Broadway actor snatches 'Trump 2020' banner from audience member

    WATCH: ‘Frozen' Actor Seizes Trump Sign From Audience Member During Curtain Call

    Broadway actor Timothy Hughes was in the middle of curtain call on Wednesday when an audience member suddenly decided to raise a huge "Trump 2020" banner in front of him. Having none of it, he snatched the sign and threw it to the side.

    Moments after the confiscation, Hughes, who plays the Troll King in the Broadway adaptation of the ever-popular Disney film "Frozen," quickly went back to bowing at the end of the show as the shocked theatergoer began urging others to vote for US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

    ​Aside from several other videos documenting the snatch heard ‘round the world, photos of the unidentified audience member were also shared online, showing him outside the building after the show, awaiting the return of his banner.

    ​After all was said and done, Hughes took to Instagram later that night to comment on the matter, saying, "What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney's Frozen on Broadway with a pro-Trump flag??"

    "How frightening is it that our show's messages of love, acceptance and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience," he continued.

    Michael Moore participates in the We Stand United: New York Rally to Protect Shared Values on Thursday, Jan.19, 2017, in New York
    © AP Photo / Greg Allen
    Trump Critic Michael Moore Aims to ‘Take Down Sitting President’ With Broadway Show

    "I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway."

    The actor signed off by thanking his supporters and throwing in a couple hashtags: #resist, #lovewins and #lovetrumpshate.

    Speaking with NBC News on Thursday, Hughes told the outlet that while he is "anti-President Trump 2020," he reacted in such a manner because the guest's behavior was disrespectful to both him and the company.

    "I think that sign of disrespect has no place at our show and in our theater, and I felt the need to respond in that moment," he added.

    But this isn't the first time that worlds of politics and Broadway have clashed. In November 2016, just after Trump won the presidency against contender Hillary Clinton, the cast of "Hamilton" singled out then-US Vice President-elect Mike Pence as he sat in the audience. Trump later deemed the incident harassment and demanded an apology, which he never received.

