Baywatch Bombshell Flaunts Nude Body Under Flasher Mac (PHOTOS)

With the new snap, wearing nothing but a black flasher mac and a pair of matching heels, McKinney apparently left her 1.4 million-strong army of followers in absolute awe.
In the photo, from a recent shoot, the model opens her coat, revealing her nude body and never-ending legs right underneath. The sky-high stems seem to belie her apparently joking caption: “Pretending to be tall.”
McKinney had her trademark golden hair styled back in a bun. A bit of red lipstick completed the look, and also didn't go unremarked upon in the comments section. "The perfect Goddess," one user exclaimed, with others joining the chorus of praise.
