'She Voted Leave': Twitter Abuzz as Boris Johnson's Wife Demands Divorce

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is set to be divorced by his wife over a fling, ending his 25-year long marriage with Marina Wheeler.

The couple are believed to have separated earlier this year, around the same time Johnson stood down as foreign minister, and they are set to get a divorce soon, with both Johnson and his wife confirming their intentions in a joint statement issued on Friday morning.

This isn’t the first time Wheeler has suspected Johnson of cheating, though, on previous occasions, all was forgiven and his wife opted not to go ahead with a divorce. However, daughter Lara told The Sun that her mother “will never take him [Boris] back now.”

Brits have taken to social media to react to the news of BoJo’s divorce and troubled family life, making quips related to Brexit, which Johnson has staunchly backed.

Borexit — Brandon Evans (@BrandonEvans_18) September 7, 2018

Now he's in the single market — Daniel Ball (@DanielJBall86) September 7, 2018

So she voted to Leave their marriage… — Daniel Jenks (@DanielJenks89) September 7, 2018

I guess no marriage is better than a bad marriage pic.twitter.com/XLqldZe1PW — that geordie 🌹 #JC4PM (@thatgeordie77) September 7, 2018

We want rid of him too lass. — Rachel McCarron (@cherry_colalime) September 7, 2018

​Johnson continues to serve as an MP, after standing down as foreign secretary in July in protest of PM May’s Chequers Brexit plan.

He has been tipped as a potential replacement for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, with many expecting him to launch a leadership challenge soon, but it’s unclear if this latest setback will cost him support.

