14:29 GMT +307 September 2018
    Former London Mayor and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson (L) and his wife Marina Wheeler (R) arrive at a polling station in north London on June 23, 2016, as he casts his vote in a national referendum on whether to remain in, or to leave the European Union (EU)

    'She Voted Leave': Twitter Abuzz as Boris Johnson's Wife Demands Divorce

    Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is set to be divorced by his wife over a fling, ending his 25-year long marriage with Marina Wheeler.

    The couple are believed to have separated earlier this year, around the same time Johnson stood down as foreign minister, and they are set to get a divorce soon, with both Johnson and his wife confirming their intentions in a joint statement issued on Friday morning.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Gets Tossed Out by His Wife After Cheating Accusation — Reports

    This isn’t the first time Wheeler has suspected Johnson of cheating, though, on previous occasions, all was forgiven and his wife opted not to go ahead with a divorce. However, daughter Lara told The Sun that her mother “will never take him [Boris] back now.”

    Brits have taken to social media to react to the news of BoJo’s divorce and troubled family life, making quips related to Brexit, which Johnson has staunchly backed.

    ​Johnson continues to serve as an MP, after standing down as foreign secretary in July in protest of PM May’s Chequers Brexit plan.

    He has been tipped as a potential replacement for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, with many expecting him to launch a leadership challenge soon, but it’s unclear if this latest setback will cost him support.

    READ MORE: Libyan Lawmakers Want UK's Johnson to Apologize for 'Dead Bodies' Comment

