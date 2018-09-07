UK Pop Singer's Topless Pic at War Memorial Draws Flak on Social Media

The 31-year-old Instagram-famous model and singer Indiana, who once sang for the Queen at the official launch of the BBC’s Broadcasting House in 2013, reportedly said: “Pretty sure those boys that gave their lives for this country would enjoy a casual bit of side-boob.”

Indiana, whose real name is Lauren Henson, has stirred a divide among social media users and her 9,500 Instagram followers after she shared a side-boob pic while posing at a London church in front of a plaque for soldiers fallen during World War I.

Even though two pics from the same set were initially posted in June, it is only after she posted the new one that many netizens started accusing her of being disrespectful to the fallen and “drumming up publicity”:

She's absolutely stunning, but are we really going to pretend this tone-deaf gesture was motivated by anything other than brazen attention seeking?

This poor kid doesn't understand the difference between fame and notoriety.

Tedious self-promotion by being deliberately provocative (and pretending it was an accident), which you are helping to fuel.

Under no circumstances could i be described as an upholder of high moral standards. However, this does strike me as being in poor taste and ill judged.

Pathetic really, flaunting in front of a war memorial to drum up publicity, sure she knew exactly what she was standing in front of. No respect for those that gave their lives, shame on her.

Others, however, jumped to the song-writer’s defense, suggesting that nowadays people are “seeking out ways to be offended”:

I'm a veteran and I think it's cool. 👍🏻

We live in a world where people seek out ways to be offended!

It's been blown put of proportion like a lot now! People nowadays are far too easily offended and need to get a grip! I love the history of the 2 world wars and although it was misguided I hardly think it's disrespectful!

Following a widespread backlash, Indiana posted yet another pic taken at the same spot to defend her snaps that some found provocative.

“Those names behind me, those boys died fighting for our freedom. I live in the free world they created and here I am, embracing my body and being free. Take me back 100 years, stand me in front of those soldiers, what would they think? What would they say? What would they do? I think I look good in front of the wall. I haven’t done it to upset anyone and I don’t think it’s a particularly offensive image, in fact anyone who checks my social platforms will have seen it before… Of course I’m not trying to disrespect the fallen. If I’ve offended anyone then it was not my intention,” she captioned the snap with.

Addressing the negative comments on BBC Radio Nottingham on Wednesday, the Instagrammer claimed that she was unaware at the time that it was a war memorial.

“Me and my best mate Jonjo were being creative in Clapham and saw the church and he was like ‘go topless.’ […] I didn’t even notice it was a war memorial. We were drunk. I know people are offended, but why? It’s a human body, why is that offensive? […] I saw the words ‘The Glorious Dead’ and thought ‘that’s so cool.’ It’s not like it’s too much of a provocative pose, it’s just me embracing my sexuality.”