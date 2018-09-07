Сave Diver Says He Will Sue Elon Musk in UK, US and Thailand

The 63-year-old cave diver whom SpaceX founder Elon Musk labeled a "pedo" during the Thai cave crisis said Thursday he will sue billionaire in three countries for defamation.

Vernon Unsworth, according to the Evening Standard, is preparing to start legal action against Tesla CEO for defamation in the courts of Thailand, where Musk could get a jail sentence for his remarks. He also wants to sue Musk in the courts of Great Britain and the US.

The claim came after one of the emails published by the Buzzfeed cited Musk on calling English diver "a single white guy from England who’s been travelling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years," alleging that he had moved to Chiang Rai "for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time," adding that the city was “renowned for child sex-trafficking.”

“I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you f***ing a******e … As for this alleged threat of a lawsuit, which magically appeared when I raised the issue (nothing was sent or raised beforehand), I f***ing hope he sues me."

Unsworth's girlfriend, Woranan Ratrawiphukkun, 40, denied Musk's comments, saying that she was "no child bride." She said she was at least 32 when she met Usworth. "The news about him being married to a 12-year-old child is laughable. As of now, everything will proceed according to the law. Vern is a kind person," she told the Times.

In an email sent to the Guardian, Unsworth’s lawyer said: “Elon Musk’s campaign of publishing vile and false accusations against Mr. Unsworth is inexcusable. Musk hopes to be sued and he deserves to be sued. He will be.”

The email was the last shot in a feud began in July when Unsworth called the billionaire’s attempt to save 12 children stuck in the cave with a custom-design submarine a "publicity stunt." Musk has called diver a "pedo guy" on Twitter, yet later he deleted his tweets and apologized, however, he continued to criticize diver later saying that if the allegations were untrue, why didn’t he sue.