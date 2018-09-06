Author Uses Sex Dolls as Models in Her New Book – Reports

The book employs objects typically used for sexual gratification, and uses them to convey a different message.

Grace Banks, a writer and editor of popular culture, employed sex robots and mannequins instead of human models in a series of suggestive photos included in her new book called “Play With Me.”

As Banks explained to The Daily Star, her book offers a look “at the ownership of the female nude in today's current political, economic and social climate,” and explores how it is achieved “through sex dolls, mannequins, CGI, nude neon reliefs and other appropriations of the female form.”

Sex dolls become MODELS in controversial new book by artist https://t.co/iPJmzSNDDE pic.twitter.com/0Q1vJUu8qJ — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) 5 сентября 2018 г.

​"Artists are reclaiming the ownership of the female body from the pervasive male-defined tropes and spaces for the female body in contemporary art. The female nude is one of the most contentious topics of our post-internet age," she remarked.

The author also added that objects frequently used for the objectification of women, such as sex dolls and mannequins, can serve to convey different ideas in the hands of different artists.

