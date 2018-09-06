Tutti Frutti: Hot Celebrities Who Use Fruit to Cover Their Nudity (PHOTOS)

It turns out that a creative application of a pair of peaches or a pineapple can take an already racy photo to a whole new level.

A new Instagram trend may be emerging, as stunning fashion models make their photos more spicy by using otherwise innocuous fruit, The Daily Star claims.

One of the latest examples of this trend happened last week, when UK reality TV star Sophie Kasaei posed nude for a photo with only a couple of peaches and a pineapple to preserve her modesty.

Earlier in July, Italian model Valentina Fradegrada pulled off a similar stunt by using a pineapple sliced in half as a substitute for bikini top.

And it seems that the ‘pineapple bikini’ maneuver has also been performed by actress South African Alex McGregor and French model Mathilde Tantot.