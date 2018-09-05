Stunning UK Celebrity Plans to Steal the Show From the Kardashians (PHOTOS)

After stealing the spotlight in several reality TV shows, the lady now reportedly seeks to take her game to a whole new level.

Charlotte Dawson, 25, is a gorgeous British TV personality who rose to prominence after participating in shows like Celebs on the Farm and Ex on the Beach.

As Dawson told The Daily Star in response to incessant questions coming from her fans, "Tell them I really need my own chuffing show!”

"I feel like I need someone to follow me around, everything just goes wrong but goes so right! It’ll be like Keeping Up with the Dawsons," she said.

And while Dawson has yet to officially confirm her plans, the newspaper claims that "Keeping Up with the Dawsons" is definitely first on her priority list, noting that her "business venture would make the show very Kardashian-like."