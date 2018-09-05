Instagram Blogger Receives Death Threats After Faking Pancakes on Photo

Scarlett London posted a photo of her “perfect morning”, however an empty cup of tea and a plate of pancakes made up of tortilla wraps enraged her followers.

Scarlett is a style and travel blogger and “trained journalist” uploaded a photo sponsored by the Listerine mouthwash, showing her enjoying a “perfect morning” on a bad surrounded by the air balloons with a cup of tea and pancakes. However, eagle-eyed Instagram users were quick to point out that the “bottomless cup of tea” was, in fact, empty and fake, as well as the pancakes turned out to be a pile of tortillas.

London, who has 46,000 followers, received thousands of comments on the social media, including abusive and threatening. The commentators accused London of creating a “perfect image of perfect lives” which is empty and devastating. Scarlett told in her interview for iNews that she received threats and allegations that her content was “damaging and harmful to young people”.

London’s post went viral on Twitter as well, drawing the attention of the users who called Instagram “a lie factory” Blogger was criticized by TV and theatre actress Amanda Abbington and British actor Joel Heyman.

Fuck off this is anybody's normal morning.

Instagram is a ridiculous lie factory made to make us all feel inadequate. pic.twitter.com/arV7uCusiJ — Nathan (@hintofsarcasm) 31 августа 2018 г.

Totally with Nathan on this. I almost never wake up like that. My hair is always inexplicable for a start. What’s with all the helium. And who keeps Listerine by the side of their bed. https://t.co/VqtOCC0Ist — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 1, 2018

I'm hoping no one picks on whoever this girl is, but the tweet resonates because the idea of her post encapsulates where we're at in the cycle. The idealized fake aesthetic of some ridiculous lifestyle has gotten to a point of comedy.Think it's good we're calling out what we know — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) 1 сентября 2018 г.

London responded to criticism by asking to consider the person behind the Instagram profile and to think how offensive comments can affect one’s mental wellbeing. She also added that she wasn’t trying to create a perfect image but wanted to show how one can enjoy their life even with the digestive problem – IBS – Scarlet suffers from.

However, she apologized to anyone who felt offended by her photo. “I am a strong 24-year-old woman who has experienced bullying in the past,” London said. “I am and will be okay after this hideous experience. But another young girl or guy as the subject of a targeted hate campaign might not be okay. Please remember at the center of every viral storm is a human being.”