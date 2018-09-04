PornHub Invites 'Big Fan' Kanye West to Oversee First Annual Award Show

An awards ceremony for the world's best-known adult site is probably an ideal place for Kanye West to employ his "beautiful dark twisted fantasy." The rapper's porn habits came to light last month when he confessed that he "still looks" at PornHub.

Kanye West, an American rapper and designer, has been invited to play a major role in the first edition of the PornHub Awards, Page Six reported. "Insane negotiations" are underway for Kanye to take on the role of the show's creative director, according to a source cited by the tabloid Page Six.

The award show, to be hosted by porn star Asa Akira, is scheduled to take place at the Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, on Thursday. The gala will be streamed live.

Kanye West is known as a big fan of PornHub's content. Last month, he earned a lifetime membership to the site after he told Jimmy Kimmel that fatherhood hasn't changed his views of women and that he "still looks at PornHub."

Kanye does seem to have a special bond with his favorite adult site, as his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, have been reportedly nominated for the "celebrity of the year" award at the upcoming PornHub ceremony.

The news triggered laughter from internet users, who suggested that Kanye's wife, reality star and socialite Kim Kardashian West, could get involved.

In March 2017, a sex tape of Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, hip-hop artist Ray J, was released to the public by porn company Vivid Entertainment, propelling the then obscure heiress of the late lawyer Robert Kardashian to stardom.