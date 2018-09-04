Mysterious Object in N Carolina Sky Prompts Rumors About Secret US Spy Plane

In late May, a video featuring a large object that appears to be hovering in mid-air over North Carolina's Lake Norman prompted UFO enthusiasts to claim that extraterrestrial beings had arrived in the area.

35-year-old Javion Hill from North Carolina claimed that he had managed to take a few photos of an alleged unidentified flying object (UFO) when driving near the city of Charlotte during a storm on August 18, according to The Charlotte Observer.

"I was on my way home with my wife on the speaker phone, and it looked like there was a tornado coming, so I was trying to take a picture of the clouds for my wife. But then I saw something that wasn't normal and I was, like: 'Oh my god, what is that?' I started trying to take as many pictures of it as possible while I was driving," Hill was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

He admitted that he "was worried" for his safety and that he "didn't believe in UFOs until that moment", something that Hill said made him feel so unnerved that he could not sleep that night.

The photo, which he posted on his Facebook page, shows what looks like a sort of rectangular aircraft with lights activated along the edges hovering above the tree line.

UFO enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists were quick to suggest that the mysterious object is nothing more than a sophisticated spy plane known as a TR-3B, an aircraft which "doesn't exist officially", according to the website military.com.

North Carolina is in the top-ten list among the 50 US states in terms of alleged UFO sightings, according to the National UFO Reporting Center in Davenport.

Last month, media reports said that a mysterious object hovering over North Carolina's Lake Norman finally turned out to be one of the blimps operated by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, which typically uses its fleet of airships to advertise and capture aerial views of live sporting events for television.