Italy's First Sex Doll Brothel 'Booked Out for Weeks'

The brothel becomes the third such venue opened by Lumidolls in Europe, after similar sex doll brothels were opened in Barcelona and Moscow.

LumiDolls Torino, the first brothel staffed with sex dolls to open in Italy and the third such establishment to be established by the company, has been booked in advance by many eager customers.

"We're booked out for weeks, save for a few small exceptions," the company said as quoted by the Wired.

The brothel was reportedly established in an undisclosed location in Turin and opened its doors to prospective clients on September 3.

During the booking, the clients would be able to specify the type of the doll they want, what kind of attire the doll should wear and what position they want the doll put in.

Sergi Prieto, the company founder, said earlier that he was bringing the franchise to Italy to capitalize on a "big market that’s going to explode," noting that due to the legality of prostitution in the country, there was a pressing demand for sex robots bots and dolls.

While the Italian law prohibits ordinary brothels, it does not contain any provisions regarding the intercourse with sex dolls.