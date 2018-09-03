Lunar Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Angry Over Armstrong Biopic's Omission of Flag Scene

88-year-old retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second human being to step foot on the moon during the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969, expressed his disapproval with the movie with a tweet including the hashtag #proudtobeanAmerican and images of the astronauts planting and posing with the flag.
#proudtobeanAmerican #freedom #honor #onenation #Apollo11 #July1969 #roadtoApollo50 pic.twitter.com/gApIwLzaJw— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Aldrin, who has made his feelings about the importance of showing veneration for the American flag clear in the past, attracted the praise of other twitter users, who joined him in criticizing the film, and thanked him for his service.
I stand with Buzz Aldrin on this. I saw the Saturn 5 lift up and disappear into the sky. I was stationed in McCoy AFB. Saw the rocket from my base. It was a proud moment. I am upset with this movie. Inacurate with history.— Rafael Ortiz-Vazquez (@rovaz1218) 3 сентября 2018 г.
You are a true pioneer, hero, and inspiration to many myself included.— Martin Lannigan (@MartinLannigan) 3 сентября 2018 г.
I am proud to stand with you sir. I will not see the movie. Its an affront to whay you guys did, and to history!— Jose Alvarez (@JesusReproduced) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Some users made sure to really emphasize the 'American' nature of the moon landing achievement.
NOT a World achievement, an American achievement!!— jusscurrious2 (@jusscurrious21) 3 сентября 2018 г.
An American achievement by great Americans!!!!! ❤️💜🇺🇸— ❌Victoria🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸❌ (@po_maga) 3 сентября 2018 г.
An American machine.— Mark Graben (@MarkGraben) 3 сентября 2018 г.
An American crew.
An American achievement.
And an American flag. pic.twitter.com/CkJquMTqh7
Some also jokingly recalled the incident where Aldrin decked a conspiracy theorist who said that the Moon landings never took place in the face.
Not everyone was in a jingoistic mood, however, with some Twitter users suggesting that this manufactured anger was just an "excuse" to divide the country.
The flag is shown multiple times in the movie, just not the instant it was planted. Some right wingers chose that as yet another excuse to try to divide the country. Un-American.— No🕷️OrVisigoths 🌊 (@AlaricCDX) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Neil knew this was more about the mankind and not about nationalism, that's why he said "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" and not "one giant leap for America", & the scene in this picutres is pretty anticlimatic for a movie, they did this shot way later.— Zero (@sanayeon_2099) 3 сентября 2018 г.
A few conspiracy theorists also joined in the fray.
One of the great actornauts…— SkitzoRadio.mma (@SkitzoRadio_MMA) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.
'First Man' premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, and is set for US release on October 12.
