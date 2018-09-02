Not a Beautiful Day: WATCH Bono Completely Lose Voice at U2 Concert in Berlin

The band U2 has canceled a concert in Berlin after its lead singer Bono "suffered a complete loss of voice" during a performance, according to a release on the group's website.

"We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," the band's statement said.

The incident took place during a show at the Mercedes Benz Arena on September 1.

Bono attempted to sing the "Beautiful Day" before leaving the stage.

As the members of the group specified, it is still unknown what happened with Bono, the musician is currently consulting with doctors about the issue.

At the moment, U2 is on tour in Europe with new songs.

Future concerts are scheduled for September 4 and 5 in Cologne, after which the band will go to Paris.

Tickets for almost all of the group's future appearances are already sold out.