WATCH Jamaican Track Legend Bolt Plays His First Professional Football Game

Bolt's debut was greeted with fireworks and the roar of 10,000 fans at the stadium in Gosford, north of Sydney. The Central Coast Mariners were leading 6-0 against Central Coast Select as the track legend entered the game.
The 11-time world sprint champion played for just over 20 minutes for the Mariners' in a 6-1 win over Central Coast Select on Friday. After the debut, Bolt told journalists that he enjoyed every minute of the game despite some nervousness.
Enjoyed getting some playing time tonight with the Central Coast Mariners FC. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. #CCMFC #dontthinklimits #workinprogress pic.twitter.com/NM5pRMVLlf— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 31 августа 2018 г.
According to post-game comments by Central Coast Mariners head coach Mulvey, Bolt is expected to upgrade his technique and game skills over the next four-five months. By that time the sprint legend hopes to sign a contract with the football club.
A moment in sporting history is made. @usainbolt, the footballer, steps onto the pitch in Yellow & Navy. ⚡️ #CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/3j9ZuEvTsf— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) 31 августа 2018 г.
Local media noted that Bolt's presence generated huge publicity numbers for the struggling Mariners, who were at the bottom of the 10-team Australian A-league standings last season.
