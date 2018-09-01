Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Her Face In Cake Marking 10 Mln Instagram Fans

Mia, now in her mid-20s, eagerly signs up for webcam modelling projects, as well as commenting sports, while at the same time retaining her reputation as an internationally popular Instagram diva.

Mia Khalifa, who shot to fame as an up-and-coming Lebanese-American Pornhub star, has celebrated racking up over 10 million subscribers on Instagram this week, and even posted a respective festive video on the social network.

In the accordingly captioned footage, she thanks her overwhelming army of followers, while confessing that it’s not the fans “she is more excited about,” but the cake, which is on the table just in front of her. Hardly has she drooled glancing on it, when a hand stretches out all of a sudden and pushes Mia’s face right into the flowerpaste gateau.

She notably owes her 10-million fanbase not merely to her adult industry career. The 25-year-old, who moved from Lebanon to the US in 2000, ditched her porn occupation, shifting her attention to social media, modelling business and even sports journalism.