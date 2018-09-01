Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Her Face In Cake Marking 10 Mln Instagram Fans

Mia Khalifa, who shot to fame as an up-and-coming Lebanese-American Pornhub star, has celebrated racking up over 10 million subscribers on Instagram this week, and even posted a respective festive video on the social network.
In the accordingly captioned footage, she thanks her overwhelming army of followers, while confessing that it’s not the fans “she is more excited about,” but the cake, which is on the table just in front of her. Hardly has she drooled glancing on it, when a hand stretches out all of a sudden and pushes Mia’s face right into the flowerpaste gateau.
READ MORE: Italian Model Who Suffered Acid Attack Rocks Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
She notably owes her 10-million fanbase not merely to her adult industry career. The 25-year-old, who moved from Lebanon to the US in 2000, ditched her porn occupation, shifting her attention to social media, modelling business and even sports journalism.
I am so late on this trend but this is the first pair of tiny sunglasses that I’ve ever loved 😂 (gems found at @optiqueaustin, can’t wait to show y’all the two new optical frames I got as soon as their script is filled!! BLIND AUSTINITES: they have a huge selection and a super helpful staff. There’s my hot tip of the day for y’all)
When @robertsandberg takes more than 3 seconds to text me back 🔨.. This is ONE of this months Patreon posters!! I’ll reveal the next one when they’re all printed, they’ll be sent at random to y’all! You can sign up to get a signed poster in the link in my bio!.. Photography: @kvnchoy HMU: @lauraekmakeup Video: @holoceneatx Set assistant: @nicole_red_renee, @kattykatdawgg
All comments
Show new comments (0)