Slick Willie's Back: Twitter Goes Nuts Over Bill Clinton Oggling Ariana Grande

Former US President Bill Clinton was blasted and became a walking meme on social media after viewers noticed that he was seemingly left dazed with admiration while watching pop star Ariana Grande sing at soul legend Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday.

Bill Clinton looked hypnotized since he couldn't take his eyes off of Ariana Grande, who wore a little black dress and high heels, as she performed Aretha Franklin's hit single, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

READ MORE: 'Too Friendly': Franklin Funeral Priest Sorry for Grabbing Grande Below Breast

Unsurprisingly, his facial expression couldn't go unnoticed on social media, with some suggesting that Grande's performance had brought “Uncle Bill” back to life.

Ariana Grande & that black dress brought Bill Clinton back to life 😂 pic.twitter.com/YDaEuHesfN — Supa Crank It™ (@SupaCrankIt) 1 сентября 2018 г.

I just want to find someone who looks at me the way Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande's ass. #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFranklinFuneral pic.twitter.com/7dTuLDlm4I — TJ Wharry (@tjwharry) 31 августа 2018 г.

#ArethaFranklinHomegoing Ariana Grande Walked Out In That Lil Skirt Uncle Bill Clinton Woke Up Didn’t He?? 😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G6gqrYIhuo — 😈AyooShawtyZay😈 (@Aquarius_Baby93) 31 августа 2018 г.

To Bill Clinton and Al Sharpton checking out Ariana Grande…#ArethaFranklinHomegoing pic.twitter.com/hXdGZ2YHXO — Hey, It's Ash (@Hey_ItsAsh) 31 августа 2018 г.

Get you a man that looks at you like Bill Clinton looks at Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/I92PnVT3dm — Mr Ducks Burner Account (@aceapplebees) 31 августа 2018 г.

Ariana Grande got Bill Clinton ready to risk it all again 😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/YF8RXzvb5L — HargraveConsulting (@HargraveGlobal) 31 августа 2018 г.

Meanwhile, others believed that the entire situation looked very gross and creepy, with many also pointing out that Clinton was not the only person who paid attention to Grande.

Oh my. Bill Clinton is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/IO2agZvMrg — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) 31 августа 2018 г.

Ariana Grande performed at Aretha Franklin’s memorial service today and President Clinton is still President Clinton. pic.twitter.com/Cv484bdvza — Charles West (@CharlemagneWest) 31 августа 2018 г.

Gross… Watch Bill Clinton look Ariana Grande up and down when she sings at #ArethaFranklinFuneral and try not to throw up in your mouth. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/aXQvcBmW2Y — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) 31 августа 2018 г.

Some stressed that the bishop, pastor Charles Ellis, who officiated the memorial service for Frankin, had touched the pop singer inappropriately.

The pastor touched Ariana Grande innapropirately and Bill Clinton was looking at Ariana innapropirately. Just because Ariana wore that dress, doesn't give a free pass to be sexually harased or to be viewed in an innapropirate way. I feel bad for her.#RespectAriana — Butera (@blazedbutera_) 31 августа 2018 г.

Some, however, blamed Grande for the stares and touching because of her tiny attire that many deemed inappropriate for the funeral of the Queen of Soul.

No offense but when you dress like that, you are wanting exactly that response. Pretty inappropriate for a funeral to begin with. — BND (@bnd66) 31 августа 2018 г.

No girl, she had NO R-E-S-P-E-C-T for Ms.Frankln’s family or friends dressing like it was a friggin concert. Some people just have No class or clue.😡 — jules617 (@juliahunt3) 1 сентября 2018 г.

To Ariana Grande. Time & place for everything. That very short skirt at the late Queen of Soul's funeral is not it. The focus should be on Aretha's memory & her music along with her past political contributions. No R.E.S.P.E.C.T. #ArethaFranklinfuneral https://t.co/1rkQjKHTIc — LLeigh_Laura (@LeighNYC_Laura) 31 августа 2018 г.

Together with his wife Hillary, Bill was among those who gave a moving speech to honor Franklin.

«We started out not as President and First Lady, but as Aretha groupies or something,” he said, adding to she had the power to pull a crowd “not because she had this breathtaking talent, not because she grew up a princess of soul, but because she with courage. Not without fear, but overcoming her fears.”