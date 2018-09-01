'No Regrets': 'One of World's Hottest Porn Stars' Becomes a Preacher (PHOTOS)

Brittni De La Mora, known under her stage name Jenna Presley, was ranked one of the world’s sexiest female porn stars, earning some $30,000 a month.

Six years ago adult performer Brittni De La Mora’s life was different – she was a drug addict, had suicidal thoughts and struggled to pay her rent, having filmed over 375 porn scenes.

“I used to be named one of the world’s hottest porn stars. I would spend thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs a week,” she told the New York Post.

All of a sudden De La Mora started going to church and eventually got clean and decided to dedicate her life to religion – in her own way: the 31-year-old is now preaching the Bible to adult movie stars.

De La Mora was only 16 when she had her first experience in the sex industry while traveling to Mexico with her friends: she got drunk at a club and that’s when her stripping career started. She was later recruited by adult entertainment producers, and after two months in her new job she caught gonorrhea and developed an addiction to heroin.

“I was naïve but I wasn’t that naïve, I knew they were talking about porn films. I got accepted to be represented by a premier agency and I made the move to become a full-time porn star and dropped out of college,” she recalls.

Upon realizing that she had serious issues, De La Mora said her goodbyes to the sex industry and began attending Cornerstone Church in San Diego, where she met her husband, pastor Richard De La Mora.

“I say that I live life with no regrets. If I had never gotten into the porn industry, I wouldn’t have got to do all of the incredible things I’m doing now,” said Brittni, who’s now a real estate agent, a pastor, and an ardent advocate for women in the sex industry.