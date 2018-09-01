'No Regrets': 'One of World's Hottest Porn Stars' Becomes a Preacher (PHOTOS)

Six years ago adult performer Brittni De La Mora’s life was different – she was a drug addict, had suicidal thoughts and struggled to pay her rent, having filmed over 375 porn scenes.
“I used to be named one of the world’s hottest porn stars. I would spend thousands and thousands of dollars on drugs a week,” she told the New York Post.
Whether the days to come hold trials, tribulations or blessings, when the joy of the Lord is your strength you can truly laugh at them all; because you understand that even when hard times come, God is working them together for your good. So even when you're down you're up & even when you're weak you're strong. Ladies, let strength and dignity be your best wardrobe. In doing so, you'll be victorious and unstoppable. "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." — Proverbs 31:25
All of a sudden De La Mora started going to church and eventually got clean and decided to dedicate her life to religion – in her own way: the 31-year-old is now preaching the Bible to adult movie stars.
De La Mora was only 16 when she had her first experience in the sex industry while traveling to Mexico with her friends: she got drunk at a club and that’s when her stripping career started. She was later recruited by adult entertainment producers, and after two months in her new job she caught gonorrhea and developed an addiction to heroin.
Too Fat, Too Skinny, Never Good Enough…. The title to this blog was the theme song of my life. I had set such unrealistic standards on myself based upon what I thought would be pleasing to eyes of another. At 21 years old, I used to get Botox and temporary lip injections. AT TWENTY-ONE! I look back at my insanity and laugh. I didn't even have wrinkles back then. I believe a form of freedom comes from self-love and confidence. Confidence is when you can admire another man or woman's physique and not feel any less valuable for not looking as thin, muscular or as curvy as they do. I want to encourage you today to practice self-love! This means that regardless of your imperfections, you can still love yourself. You are worth more than your bra size, more than your "gains", and more than your pant size.
“I was naïve but I wasn’t that naïve, I knew they were talking about porn films. I got accepted to be represented by a premier agency and I made the move to become a full-time porn star and dropped out of college,” she recalls.
Upon realizing that she had serious issues, De La Mora said her goodbyes to the sex industry and began attending Cornerstone Church in San Diego, where she met her husband, pastor Richard De La Mora.
Why We Chose The "No Sex Before Marriage" Route. This was a conviction of mine and my husband's before we started dating because our past ways just weren't working out. When I first began going to Cornerstone Church of San Diego I had just left the Adult Film Industry. As I continued to grow in God, my celibacy became less about me and more about inspiring others. I thought, "If an ex-porn star could wait to have sex until marriage, then anyone can do it."
“I say that I live life with no regrets. If I had never gotten into the porn industry, I wouldn’t have got to do all of the incredible things I’m doing now,” said Brittni, who’s now a real estate agent, a pastor, and an ardent advocate for women in the sex industry.
