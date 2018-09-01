For One Bite: Diver Looks Into Jaws of Dangerous American Crocodile (VIDEO)

American crocodiles (Crocodylus acutus) are considered to be the most dangerous in South and North America, because they behave aggressively when they encounter people.

Diver Eldad Cohen, fond of underwater photography, has captured unusual footage during a trip to Cuba in honor of his 42nd birthday.

He knew that a lot of American crocodiles live in the region of the Jardines de la Reina archipelago and dreamed of swimming with one of them.

The video he filmed shows that he succeeded in his quest. Cohen approached a reptile weighing 220 kilograms (500 pounds) as close as he possibly could.

Attacks by American crocodiles rarely end in death due to the reptile's relatively small mouth, which prevents them from eating large prey.