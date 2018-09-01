Meet the Hottest US Marine Ever (PHOTOS)

Idania, who is running an increasingly popular Instagram account under the nickname Cassdoll, is probably the sexiest in the US Marine Corps.
Besides flooding the social media platform with scantily-clad pics and flaunting a body that could easily rival Kim Kardashian's, the naval infantry personnel proudly poses in her uniform.
Idania has also been generously sharing photographs of her and her female colleagues on duty, having captioned a series of pictures “Here’s to 100 years of females like us kickin a**.”
The bombshell has definitely brought some glamour to the Marine Corps:
