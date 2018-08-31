‘Trump is a Pig’: Roger Waters’ Show Peppered With Cartoons of 45 (PHOTOS)

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters used caricatures of US President Donald Trump during the light show accompanying the song “Charade.”

Waters used cartoons of Trump as background scenery for the Pink Floyd song "Charade" during his performances in Saint-Petersburg and Moscow on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The show, named "Us + Them," was decorated with various dystopian images, including some based on the works of renowned author George Orwell, reports Russian news website Newinform.com.

As Waters played "Charade" during the second part of the performance, psychedelic images of Trump were projected onto the stage, including one of the president in women's makeup and another of a piglet with 45's head. As the song ended, a large text in Russian reading "Trump is a Pig" was projected on the wall behind the musician.

The former bass guitar player of Pink Floyd has repeatedly criticized the US president and used derogatory imagery of him during performances. Earlier in July, he used images of 45 as he played "Pigs (Three Different Ones)" at London's Hyde Park. On the day of Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Waters also displayed images of the newly elected president surrounded by KKK members and saluting to Nazis as he musician played the same song in Mexico City. That time, Rogers ended his performance with a large text reading "Trump, you are an a**hole" in Spanish.

© AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets 'Not the Reality:' Ex-Pink Floyd Frontman Has His Say on White Helmets' Mission

In an exclusive interview for RT on August 13, Rogers criticized Trump but admitted that the president has one good idea — that relations with Russia should be rebuilt.

Rogers also slammed the UK and global responses to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in England earlier this summer, calling it "nonsense, clear to a person with half a brain."

In a more recent interview with RT, the musician doubted the White Helmets' involvement in helping Syrian people, saying "all the evidence points to the fact that that is not the reality."