'Are the Slides Big Enough?' Twitter Giggles as Kanye West Hits Back at Trolls

Responding to an avalanche of questions and a waggon of flak over undersized slides, the rap icon, who's usually prone to trolling his haters via music, took to Twitter to share a series of pics of his grotesque sandals, asking “Are the slides big enough?”
are the slides big enough 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sVRpSzHyj— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 30 августа 2018 г.
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wvIdZzAD3M— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 30 августа 2018 г.
Social media users loved Kanye's counter-trolling, tweeting back hilarious pics and gifs and praising him for his attitude to online mockery:
All I can think of when I see this photo is this. You’re great. pic.twitter.com/ZdoKiyaNp7— Rich Homie Quin (@quintinalex_) 31 августа 2018 г.
They’re either too big or too small 😂😂— 💔 (@goodvibes4ever_) 30 августа 2018 г.
Another user tweeted a thread, imagining what Yeezy-designed slides would look like in the future:
year 2021 pic.twitter.com/Z9INEA4oj8— nikusa (@niquotein) 31 августа 2018 г.
year 2025 pic.twitter.com/JVekusIbmm— nikusa (@niquotein) 31 августа 2018 г.
year 2030 pic.twitter.com/r4wk1TBV7v— nikusa (@niquotein) 31 августа 2018 г.
year 3018 pic.twitter.com/BIFlqYjq3B— sponge(ಠ‿ಠ)ulous (@DontSub2WillNE) 31 августа 2018 г.
Yeezus was initially spotted rocking the too small sandals while attending his friend 2 Chainz' wedding on August 18, and was ruthlessly trolled after photos of him emerged online. After many days of keeping silent, Kanye tweeted out a pic to explain that he was wearing Yeezy sandals “the Japanese way.”
The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 28 августа 2018 г.
