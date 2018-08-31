'Are the Slides Big Enough?' Twitter Giggles as Kanye West Hits Back at Trolls

Kanye West showed up at rapper 2 Chainz' wedding sporting gray Yeezy slides with his heels hanging far off the back, which triggered loads of questions, with many wondering why he was wearing seemingly too small slippers.

Responding to an avalanche of questions and a waggon of flak over undersized slides, the rap icon, who's usually prone to trolling his haters via music, took to Twitter to share a series of pics of his grotesque sandals, asking “Are the slides big enough?”

are the slides big enough 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sVRpSzHyj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 30 августа 2018 г.

Social media users loved Kanye's counter-trolling, tweeting back hilarious pics and gifs and praising him for his attitude to online mockery:

All I can think of when I see this photo is this. You’re great. pic.twitter.com/ZdoKiyaNp7 — Rich Homie Quin (@quintinalex_) 31 августа 2018 г.

They’re either too big or too small 😂😂 — 💔 (@goodvibes4ever_) 30 августа 2018 г.

Another user tweeted a thread, imagining what Yeezy-designed slides would look like in the future:

Yeezus was initially spotted rocking the too small sandals while attending his friend 2 Chainz' wedding on August 18, and was ruthlessly trolled after photos of him emerged online. After many days of keeping silent, Kanye tweeted out a pic to explain that he was wearing Yeezy sandals “the Japanese way.”