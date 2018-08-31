Rap Icon Kanye West Apologizes for Calling Slavery a 'Choice' After Backlash

During a previous interview, the famous American rapper made a provocative remark about the institution of slavery that existed in North America for some 400 years, where he suggested that slavery was a choice made by black people.

Kanye West has apologized on a Chicago radio station for calling slavery a "choice" during an earlier interview with TMZ.

"I don't know if I properly apologized for a slave comment that made people feel," Kanye West noted.

The rapper later clarified his position on Twitter but deleted the post.

"I am sorry for people who felt let-down by that comment," he said during the WGCI FM interview.

Kanye West Properly Apologises For "Slavery Was A Choice" Comments. Says He Realises How Loved He Is By Black People. pic.twitter.com/L0sSpDwaHA — Street Talk LDN (@StreetTalkLDN) 29 августа 2018 г.

West's comment has inspired an ardent and emotional debate among social media users.