Rap Icon Kanye West Apologizes for Calling Slavery a 'Choice' After Backlash

Kanye West has apologized on a Chicago radio station for calling slavery a "choice" during an earlier interview with TMZ.
"I don't know if I properly apologized for a slave comment that made people feel," Kanye West noted.
The rapper later clarified his position on Twitter but deleted the post.
"I am sorry for people who felt let-down by that comment," he said during the WGCI FM interview.
Kanye West Properly Apologises For "Slavery Was A Choice" Comments. Says He Realises How Loved He Is By Black People.
West's comment has inspired an ardent and emotional debate among social media users.
Kanye West apologized yesterday for "letting people down" with his support of Trump and comments about slavery earlier this summer, but he remains resolute on "poopy-di scoop."
— DConner89 (@TaureanReign) 29 августа 2018 г.
— Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) 29 августа 2018 г.
