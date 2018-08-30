Reality Star Slammed for Flashing Body as Brit Woman Dies After Botched Bum Lift

Once the news broke that a 29-year-old British woman had died after suffering three heart attacks during a Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey, reality show star Lauren Goodger came under intense fire for showing off her curves.

Lauren Goodger, a glamour model and English TV personality, who starred in The Only Way is Essex reality show, has faced severe criticism for posting a scantily-clad pic to her Instagram with a nearly 800,000-strong following.

Even though the racy snap has received some 8,000 likes, the timing was bad: many lashed out at her for sharing such a photo, as well as surgical enhancements, following the death of British mom-of-three, Leah Cambridge, who died on the operating table while undergoing the increasingly popular surgery – Brazilian bum lift. Cambridge is said to have died at the clinic, where Lauren reportedly had liposuction earlier this year.

“You’re disgusting! No inspiration, poor young women getting killed copying your bum lift!” one user penned, while another quipped in: “I agree, people look up to these reality ‘stars’ and think that’s how they should look. Feel sorry for that family leaving 3 children.”

A fellow Instagrammer suggested that Lauren show respect for Leah: “A young woman had died trying to have what you had done. To look like this. I’m not saying it’s your fault but maybe a bit of respect would be good.”

Meanwhile, another follower wrote an extended comment to explain her point of view: “I saw in newspaper today about a woman dying after having bum implants same place Lauren does. I don’t dislike Lauren I can’t dislike someone unless I know them but Instagram has become a world where people get lost in and somehow believe this image is beautiful. I can’t see it, it looks awful so many these girl look better natural and wonder where this crazy obsession will stop.”

Leah Cambridge, 29, died earlier this week after suffering three heart attacks during a Brazilian butt lift procedure that went wrong.