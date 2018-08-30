Register
12:46 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

    Jennifer Lawrence Nude Pics Hacker Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

    © AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Back in 2014, millions of internet users were glued to their computers and other devices after Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence’s iCloud account was hacked, with her nude photos being leaked all over social media.

    George Garofano, 26, one of the four hackers responsible for illegally hacking private accounts of over two hundred people, including Hollywood icons, has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

    READ MORE: #MeToo Activist Reveals Argento Did Nothing After Receiving Nude Pics of 12YO

    Garofano pleaded guilty in April and asked for leniency, admitting to having sent out emails to the victims while posing as an Apple staffer in order to gain passwords of female celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton, etc.

    “Mr. Garofano’s offense was a serious one. He illegally hacked into his victims’ online accounts, invaded their privacy, and stole their personal information, including private and intimate photos. […] He engaged in this conduct 240 times over the course of 18 months. Not only did Mr. Garofano keep for himself the photographs he stole, he disseminated them to other individuals. He may have also sold them to others to earn ‘extra income’,” the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memo.

    Additionally, Garofano will serve 36 months of supervised release; the three other perpetrators, Ryan Collins, Edward Majerczyk and Emililo Herrera, have already been sentenced to terms of up to 18 months in jail.

    READ MORE: 'Two Minutes': Stormy Daniels Shares New Details of Alleged Affair With Trump

    After nude photos of the Hunger Games star flooded the internet along with intimate pictures of some 100 other celebrities, Lawrence gave an interview to Vanity Fair, describing the incident as a “sex crime” and called for the laws to be changed, expressing anger and frustration about what had happened.

    “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting,” she told the magazine at the time.

    Apple, for its part, came under fire for failing to secure private information on its cloud storage service, although the tech giant dismissed the accusations, saying that that was a “very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions.”

    “None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone,” the company said at the time.

    The 2014 scandal was not the first time that explicit pics of celebrities have been leaked: in 2012, a hacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis’ private images and posting them online.

    Related:

    Twitter Puzzled About "Russian Spy" Jennifer Lawrence Getting on Micro-Loan Hook
    Jennifer Lawrence Answers Fan's Question on Russian Internet Platform
    And the Oscar Goes to… Jennifer Lawrence For Best Wine Juggling Performance
    With Friends Like These: Jennifer Lawrence Taunts Emma Stone at Academy Awards
    Nip Slip: Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Red Sparrow Premiere
    Tags:
    sentence, prison, celebrities, actor, naked, nude photos, leak, hacker, Hollywood, Apple, Jennifer Lawrence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok