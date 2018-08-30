Register
12:22 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gustav Kasselstrand, Alternative for Sweden party leader

    Swedish Right-Wing Party Claims YouTube 'on Offensive' Amid Mass 'Censorship'

    © Photo: Facebook / Alternativ för Sverige
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As both the Alternative for Sweden (AfS) and the Sweden Democrats (SD)are expected to punch above their weight in the upcoming elections, the deliberate removal of their content has been seen as tampering with its outcome.

    The mass removal of video content by two of Sweden's most right-wing parties by Google-owned YouTube has prompted politicians and ordinary Swedes alike into accusations of censorship and election meddling.

    The newly-founded Alternative for Sweden (AfS) party, who's had its channel deleted and restored by YouTube, has had numerous videos of election meetings with voters made unavailable for viewing in Sweden.

    "Utter scandal! With only 13 days remaining until election day, YouTube is on the offensive again censoring all AfS videos," the party said in a tweet.

    AfS leader Gustav Kasselstrand has blamed the removal of the entire election tour coverage on the establishment, which, he claimed, "will stop at nothing to stop us from entering parliament."

    "Probably, due to mass reports by left-wing extremist trolls," Gustav Kasselstrand explained the removal to the outlet Nyheter Idag.

    READ MORE: Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic

    In another instance of perceived censorship, an instructive video on how to fill in a ballot for the Alternative for Sweden was also removed, prompting angry reactions from Swedish Twitter users, ranging from "bananas" to "totally f**ing sick."

    ​"It is unacceptable for a private company to dictate what the Swedish people can and cannot see. Ban censorship on social media now!" Per Sefastsson of the AfS tweeted.

    ​The AfS bills itself as "the anti-establishment party" and is pushing to "drain the media swamp" by shutting down state-owned broadcaster SVT. The AfS, founded earlier this year by maverick Sweden Democrats as a more radical version of their old party, is expected to account for the steep hike in the category "other parties" in numerous surveys ahead of the election. Kasselstrand described the party as "knocking on the parliamentary threshold."

    READ MORE: Documentary on Swedish Social Democrats' Nazi Past Stirs Controversy

    The Sweden Democrats themselves are also not strangers to YouTube removing their content. Earlier this month, an SD-produced 40-minute video about the Nazi past of the Social Democrats, Sweden's leading party, was deleted without explanation, after gathering over 190,000 views.

    ​Furthermore, a report by SD member Kent Ekeroth featuring ordinary Swedes' takes on immigration published by the Samhällsnytt news outlet was removed by YouTube as well.

    Less than two weeks before the election, the Sweden Democrats polled their highest ever figures, 19.2 percent in a survey conducted by Sifo.

    Yet another instance is "Make It Right," a satirical video ridiculing Sweden's top leaders, such as Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and the nation's penchant for overwhelming political correctness in general. It was removed "within hours" of its publication, just as its creators predicted. The animated film included soundbites by numerous politicians and made fun of their obsession with "doing the right thing." Although YouTube removed the video as "hate rhetoric," it has since been re-uploaded to other sources.

    READ MORE: Disproportionate Immigrant Crimes Fuel Controversy Ahead of Swedish Election

    The deletions all occurred after the Swedish government-backed corporate media group Bonnier, which runs the country's main dailies Dagens Nyheter, Expressen and Dagens Industri, as well as commercial network TV4, met with Google and demanded they remove "hateful" content.

    Related:

    Sweden Democrats Lash Out Against UN Refugee Quotas, Push for Repatriation
    'Jesus Didn't Flee to Sweden': Migration Issues Dominate Election Debate
    Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic
    Documentary on Swedish Social Democrats' Nazi Past Stirs Controversy
    Lost in Translation: Indignation as Facebook Labels Swedish Party 'Nazis'
    Disproportionate Immigrant Crimes Fuel Controversy Ahead of Swedish Election
    Tags:
    censorship, election, Alternative for Sweden, Sweden Democrats party, YouTube, Gustav Kasselstrand, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse