US Open Under Fire as Tennis Ace Penalized for Taking Her Top Off During Match

After the French player Alize Cornet gave everyone a glimpse of her sports bra between points as she decided to redress, the ace was hit with a code violation. This triggered a storm of sexism accusations in social media as many users noted that men often get away with such stunts.

The US Open match between Alize Cornet and Johanna Larsson triggered online debates because of the decision of a chair umpire. Everything happened when the players got back after extra-break, which was given because of the extreme 35C heat in New York, where the tournament takes place.

When Cornet, who presumably changed during the pause, got on court she found out that her top was on backwards, and she decided to amend the mistake between points; she took the top off, showing off her sports-bra, and put it on the right way.

​For her act, which lasted around 15 seconds, the chair umpire punished her for a code violation. The decision triggered an uproar on social media, as some described it ridiculous, unfair and sexist.

Even the mom of prominent ace Andy Murray rooted for the French player.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct….. 😳

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) 28 августа 2018 г.

After @serenawilliams "catsuitgate", let me introduce you to Alizé Cornet tshirtgate. French tennis player handed court violation for briefly removing shirt she had put on backwards at US open. And OMG we briefly saw her sport bra. https://t.co/BMULoVM2Cu — Rim-Sarah Alouane (@RimSarah) 29 августа 2018 г.

🙄 that’s weak! — Bethanie MattekSands (@matteksands) 28 августа 2018 г.

Once again women's bodies are being policed in the sport of tennis. This time an umpire thinks we should be protected from a glimpse of Alize Cornet's sensible sports bra. As if we don't see more flesh exposed on a beach. https://t.co/OsrXOMOJTj — Dangerous Meredith (@DangerousMere) 29 августа 2018 г.

​However some got on the ref referee’s side and stated the case has nothing to do with her being a woman.

She should have waited until the next change of ends. — Dan Brown (@D4N_BR0WN) 28 августа 2018 г.

And that’s not the reason for the violation. You can’t get changed on the court. Modesty, or lack thereof, allows players to change whilst sitting at the change over. Nothing to do with female anatomy. — Allan Blair Beaton (@AllanBBeaton) 28 августа 2018 г.

​Apart from this incident, Cornet, who lost to the Swede, had difficulties because of the heat, complaining to doctors about nausea.