14:47 GMT +329 August 2018
    In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Lady Gaga presents the award for best movie at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif

    Netizens Mock Lady Gaga as Diva Goes Bare for New Photoshoot

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    Some people have reacted to the pop star's attempts to make Instagram more interesting with a poker face as she flaunted her slender figure in a series of naked photos.

    On Wednesday, pop icon Lady Gaga teased her 29 million-strong Instagram audience with a trio of daring photos, in which she stripped off all her clothes except a pair of stockings.

    The raunchy triptych shows the bleached blonde bombshell rolling up her tights, striding through a room, and leaning against a wall in a stick-on top while staring at the camera.

    In a couple of photos, her bare breasts are on full display, albeit pixelated.

    The 32-year-old stripped down in a photo shoot for Eli Russell Linnetz, who served as creative director for Kanye West.

    The stunning snaps have provoked a furor among her fans, many users have accused her of attention-seeking.

    "I won't be surprised if she started publishing photos of sex any time soon," a man wrote.

    "Give me a break. Are you that hard up for attention? Where is your dignity?" another inquired.

    "This post is extremely inappropriate. I'm unfollowing you, goodbye," an enraged follower wrote.

    A handful of followers, however, leapt to her defense and called the photo shoot a piece of art.

    Body Painted Waitress PRANK
    © Photo: YouTube/Jen The Body Painter
    More Than Meets the Eye: Naked Waitress Surprises Bar Patrons

    "Beautiful as always on the outside as well on inside," a woman said.

    Another user added, "This is legendary."

    "You're cracking me up with these pics. Living it up, love it."

    The photoshoot has led to speculations that it could in reality be part of a promo for a new, sixth album, which she is said to be recording in New York. Her latest LP, Joanne, came out in 2016, and the diva's die-hard fans have been awaiting the announcement of a new release ever since. Last week marked ten years since the 32-year-old songstress burst into the music industry with her debut album, The Fame.

    naked, photo, Lady Gaga, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
