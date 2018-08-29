Man Mutilates Face to Resemble Skull (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

In order to make his appearance as skeletal as possible, a man had his face and tongue deliberately mutilated and tattooed.

Eric Yeiner Hincapié Ramírez, a tattoo artist known as Kalaca Skull, made considerable efforts, undergoing physical transformations, in order to resemble a human skull.

According to The Daily Mail, the tattoo artist started modifying his appearance after his mother’s death to avoid upsetting her, even though he was fascinated with skulls for many years.

In order to achieve the desired transformation, Kalaca Skull even resorted to surgery by removing his earlobes and part of his nose, and splitting his tongue in half.

He then had his face, and even his tongue, tattooed to resemble a skull, and shaved his hair into a mohawk to show off his head tattoos.

As Kalaca told the newspaper, he’s well aware of the fact that his appearance makes some people uncomfortable.

"I am a normal person who just happens to look a lot different than most other people. It's like a different way of thinking, of dressing, a different style of music. I just feel good the way I am," he said.