Pedal to the Metal: WATCH Saudi Lady Burn Rubber in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia officially repealed the driving ban for women on June 24 as per a decree signed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud several months earlier.

As Saudi women have finally been granted the right to drive cars, some of them apparently want to take their new freedom to the next level, shifting their focus towards racing.

One such woman is Rana Almimoni, 30, who took her sleek sports car for a spin in Riyadh’s Dirab motor park.

"I adore speed. I love speed… my dream car is more than 500 horsepower. It's a myth… that Saudi women choose only pink and cute cars," Alimoni said.

She added that she was waiting for the Saudi government to allow women to obtain racing licenses so that she could participate in motor sport competitions.

Earlier in June, Aseel Al-Hamad, the first Saudi woman to own a Ferrari, celebrated the lifting of the driving ban for women in Saudi Arabia by climbing behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in a parade of French-made vehicles ahead of a historic opening of the Grand Prix in France.