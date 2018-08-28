Swedish Princess Gets Dirty During Obstacle Race in Stockholm (PHOTOS)

Prince Carl Philip’s wife, Sofia, has overcome a 15 km course with hanging wires charged to 10,000 volts, monkey bars, walls, ropes, logs and large containers, along with her two sisters. The photos of the Swedish royal family member, covered in mud, on her way to the finish line have left netizens in awe.

Princess Sofia, who is married to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s only son, Carl Philip, came 72nd in her age category in the self-proclaimed first, largest and most brutal Nordic obstacle race, Tough Viking, which took place in Stockholm over the weekend. Competing against 3,144 participants, 726 of whom were women, she finished a track consisting of 45 kinds of obstacles, including high-voltage wires, ninja steps, walls, bars and other obstacles in less than three hours.

Princess Sofia and her sisters, Lina and Sara participated in the 15 km long Tough Viking Obstacle course race held at Djurgården, Stockholm this weekend. Sofia placed 72nd After reaching goal after 2 h, 49 min,19 s. pic.twitter.com/kqICc5wHTO — Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) 28 августа 2018 г.

​The Swedish Royal Court’s spokeswoman, Margareta Thorgren, told the local outlet Svenskdam that Princess Sofia took part in Tough Viking privately with her two sisters, Lina and Sara. Her royal husband reportedly was also there to cheer and support his wife.

The couple married in 2015 after several years of dating. They have two sons; the younger one is just 11 months old.

Sofia Hellqvist, a former model and reality TV persona, has been known in Sweden as a fitness fan and even a yoga instructor.

Sofia’s competitive spirit has stunned and inspired netizens.

Whoa that’s impressive!!! She really did great!!!! — ⭐️🇫🇷Just Juliette🇫🇷⭐️#FBPE (@RoyalDetective8) 27 августа 2018 г.

#Repost expressenkungligt

• • • • •

Vilken powerprinsessa! 💪

I lördags genomförde prinsessan Sofia det leriga och krävande hinderbaneloppet Tough viking på Kungliga Djurgården i… https://t.co/9PsxI7w73Y — Dr Margareta Stammler 'Fan account' 🤣 (@TheDrSpecialist) 28 августа 2018 г.

​Which power princess! 💪 On Saturday, the Princess Sofia completed the muddy and demanding obstacle course Tough Viking at Royal Djurgården