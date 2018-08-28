Register
20:54 GMT +328 August 2018
    Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the 2017 Nobel Banquet for the laureates in medicine, chemistry, physics, literature and economics in Stockholm, on December 10, 2017.

    Swedish Princess Gets Dirty During Obstacle Race in Stockholm (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Viral
    0 01

    Prince Carl Philip’s wife, Sofia, has overcome a 15 km course with hanging wires charged to 10,000 volts, monkey bars, walls, ropes, logs and large containers, along with her two sisters. The photos of the Swedish royal family member, covered in mud, on her way to the finish line have left netizens in awe.

    Princess Sofia, who is married to Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s only son, Carl Philip, came 72nd in her age category in the self-proclaimed first, largest and most brutal Nordic obstacle race, Tough Viking, which took place in Stockholm over the weekend. Competing against 3,144 participants, 726 of whom were women, she finished a track consisting of 45 kinds of obstacles, including high-voltage wires, ninja steps, walls, bars and other obstacles in less than three hours.

    ​The Swedish Royal Court’s spokeswoman, Margareta Thorgren, told the local outlet Svenskdam that Princess Sofia took part in Tough Viking privately with her two sisters, Lina and Sara. Her royal husband reportedly was also there to cheer and support his wife.

    READ MORE: Royal Mom: Sweden's Princess Madeleine Gives Birth to a Daughter

    The couple married in 2015 after several years of dating. They have two sons; the younger one is just 11 months old.

    Sofia Hellqvist, a former model and reality TV persona, has been known in Sweden as a fitness fan and even a yoga instructor.

    Sofia’s competitive spirit has stunned and inspired netizens.

    ​Which power princess! 💪 On Saturday, the Princess Sofia completed the muddy and demanding obstacle course Tough Viking at Royal Djurgården

