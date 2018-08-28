WATCH UK Cop Restrain Rapper, Accuse Him of Racism at a Street Festival

The incident took place on Sunday during the Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world's largest street festivals, which has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by members of the British West Indian community.

Popular rap performer NOT3S has posted a video on his Instagram account in which he is accused by a Met Police officer of being racist after the rapper asked the policeman to take his hands off him.

In the video, the 20-year-old repeatedly warns the officer not to touch him because the policeman allegedly had "dirty hands from the rain," according to explanations made by the rapper shortly after the incident took place during Sunday's Notting Hill Carnival.

"I'm calm, I'm calm. I just don't want you to touch me," NOT3S, whose real name is Lukman Odunaike, said in response to the officer, who said, "What you are doing is racist now man."

It is still unclear why the officer tried to tackle NOT3S, but Scotland Yard reportedly issued a Section 60 order ahead of the carnival, which allowed the police "to stop and search anyone they suspected could be carrying a weapon."