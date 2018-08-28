'Classy Woman Does It in Heels!' Melania Trump Mocked for "Gardening" Outfit

The US first lady got her hands dirty in style, wearing heels and a designer outfit worth hundreds of dollars, to plant a tree on the White House lawn. Twitter couldn’t pass up on what some took as a questionable clothing choice.

Melania Trump has helped to plant a new sapling on the South Lawn at the White House to replace the original tree, which was broken during a March windstorm and removed. The first lady was joined by the decedents of two US presidents — the granddaughter of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Mary Jean Eisenhower, and a fifth-generation grandson of James Monroe, Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr. However, it wasn’t gardening in particular which drew netizens’ attention, but Melania’s outfit.

I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful & historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak. Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today. pic.twitter.com/uqzKxNbL9H — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 27 августа 2018 г.

​The first lady, who got to the plot right after meeting the Kenyan first couple along with her presidential husband, happened to be wearing pink high-heeled shoes, which fashion spotters identified as a $700 pair of Louboutins, and a pleated floral skirt by Italian designer Valentino, which costs around $1,200.

I always like to wear a $1200 skirt when I pretend to garden. pic.twitter.com/MRJ4LINfkX — CK (@cmkinmia) 27 августа 2018 г.

​Snaps of the first lady, standing on damp soil in stilettos, a puffed skirt and with a shovel in her hands, have left some users baffled and given others material to joke about.

In stilettos? Really? — Jules (@ScentsyJules) 27 августа 2018 г.

For a brief moment I thought that guy next to you was Putin.



My bad. — Rhonda Rivera (@L8BarMom) 27 августа 2018 г.

​Some just gave her DIY tips on using stilettos.

With those shoes, why didn’t you just aerate the entire grounds? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) 28 августа 2018 г.

Melania hard at work posing for photos in the garden wearing heels #BeBestestKinda pic.twitter.com/cv7daGUJok — Freedom Juice 🌊 (@FreedomJuice99) 28 августа 2018 г.

​There were those who lambasted her for being phony.

Who gardens in high heels?!? This is so fake, just like melania #MostUselessFlotusEver — SWMoonlight (@SWMoonlight) 28 августа 2018 г.

Phony Melania Trump trying to imitate Michele Obama, wore heels to plant a tree at the White House, and the internet is torn https://t.co/qgi9WfrCGh — Wu Tang Warriors (@Wu_Tang_Warrior) 28 августа 2018 г.

​Others defended the first lady, her sense of style and slammed the haters.

I love her, she can afford to replace those Louboutins lol — Tracy Willham (@TracyWillham) 28 августа 2018 г.

Melania exudes grace, elegance, strength, poise, kindness, gentleness, beauty and so much more…always. What she can do while wearing stilettos approaches the miraculous. We are richly blessed to have such a First Lady. — LilyLayzell (@SavvySync) 28 августа 2018 г.

That's a real woman! I classy woman always does it in heels!!! — Diana McDonald (@dido111115) 28 августа 2018 г.

​It’s not the first time Melania Trump’s outfit has got her into the spotlight. The US President’s wife has been already roasted for not getting dirty enough in the White House Kitchen Garden during a traditional vegetable harvesting with schoolchildren, when she was snapped wearing a designer shirt, worth hundreds of dollars, spotless blue-and-white Converse sneakers, and immaculate red gloves.

Earlier this summer, Melania Trump made a splash in the wrong direction with a clothing choice after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back reading: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child center in Texas. After the media and social networks exploded in outrage about the alleged "hidden message" of her clothing, her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed all allegations, saying it was just a piece of clothing.

The First Lady’s outfit was also in the spotlight on the margins of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki as she had a long-sleeved jacket on when she arrived in Helsinki, where the temperature was hovering around 30 degrees amid a heat wave.