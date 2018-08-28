WATCH: Man U Manager Demands Respect, Walks Out of Presser After Crushing Loss

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stormed out of a news conference after a series of questions from journalists he found lacking in respect.

Mourinho is trending on Twitter after his team suffered a devastating home defeat, the worst of his managing career, according to the Independent.

Talking at a news conference, the visibly upset Mourinho took out his frustration on journalists, claiming they were about to blame the defeat on him.

"You want to make the miracle of my team played so well and strategically we were so, so good and you want to try and transform this into: ‘Let's blame the guy.' You have to tell me what is the most important thing," he said. "When I win matches, I come here many times, and you are not happy, and you say the most important is the way of playing. I need to know what is the most important thing, if it is to play well or win matches?"

Mourinho has just walked out of his post-match press conference 😦pic.twitter.com/KVXr6GjqXm — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) 27 августа 2018 г.

​He argued that, despite the defeat, his players left the field with applause because of how they played.

And then things took a strange turn.

"Do you know what was the result? 3-0." Mourinho told the journalists, holding up three fingers.

"What this means? Three-zero, but also means three [Premier Leagues], and I won more [Premier Leagues] alone than the other 19 managers together," he continued.

After that outburst, he stood up abruptly and hustled to the exit, making it clear he would take no more questions, saying "respect, respect, respect."

Can someone confirm for me. Have I just watched Jose Mourinho saying how brilliant Manchester United were, and how the fans are too clever to be conned by fake media saying they are rubbish…after they just lost 0-3 at home? Really? The world has gone officially mad. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) 27 августа 2018 г.

You just know Mourinho’s been waiting to use that ‘three titles’ line for years but couldn’t until Wenger quit. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) 27 августа 2018 г.