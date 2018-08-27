'Baldwin Deserves an Emmy': Twitter Mocks Trump’s Conference Call With Mexico

US President Donald Trump has announced a new trade deal between the United States and Mexico, which is expected to replace NAFTA.

A minor technical mishap apparently encountered by Donald Trump today left many social media users in stitches, as the US president attempted to connect to his Mexican counterpart.

"I believe the president is on the phone. Enrique?" Trump inquired as he was trying to put the Mexican president on a conference call to announce a new trade deal between the US and Mexico.

All he heard though was silence, which prompted Trump to ask staffers for assistance and make some small talk with reporters in the meantime.

The video of Trump attempting to connect to his Mexican quickly went viral among journalists, pundits and political observers, The Hill noted, with many Twitter users cracking jokes on the US president’s behalf.

Can't stop watching Trump trying to get the President of Mexico on speakerphone. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/1KDrFHV2qp — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) 27 августа 2018 г.

Donald Trump trying to put the President of Mexico on speakerphone pic.twitter.com/Hxj3KPzF2W — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) 27 августа 2018 г.

Alec Baldwin deserves an Emmy for this sketch. — NordEddard (@NordEddard) 27 августа 2018 г.

Even a freaking phone outsmarts Trump. — Weird Jello (@Weird_Jello) 27 августа 2018 г.

​Others, however, apparently opted to overlook this mishap and focus on the deal itself.

Trump Announces New and Improved Trade Deal with Mexico. And Boom. pic.twitter.com/KDNT0JsGzN — FullySemiAutomatic.357 (@SonofLiberty357) 27 августа 2018 г.