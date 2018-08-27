PHOTOS of Long-Legged Russian Beauty Leave Netizens in Awe

Sofia Nikitchuk, who ruled the podium of the 2015 Miss World competition, where she snatched the first runner-up title, is now on her way to dominating Instagram. The 24-year-old is ramping up her online fandom with dolce vita snaps in bikinis and tiny dresses, occasionally sharing pearls of wisdom with her followers.

Miss Russia 2015, namely Sofia Nikitchuk, has amassed a whopping 251,000 followers on Instagram since she snatched the title of “most beautiful woman in Russia” and came second in the world’s beauty pageant.

Apart from her modelling career, Sofia, who was born in a small town in the Urals, has excelled as an actress, often played Russian princesses.

Now she’s rocking on Instagram, harvesting praises for her beauty with photos leaving little to the imagination.

The Russian beauty often accompanies her sexy posts with pearls of wisdom like, "It's not difficult to start writing a new page, it is difficult to change the handwriting.”

Sometimes she also gets poetic.

"Bloom… and may your soul be like a garden."