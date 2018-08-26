NBC Slammed for Switching to Half-Naked Men After Reporting McCain's Death

The timing of the solemn announcement of Senator John McCain’s death, who passed away at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer, has landed US broadcaster NBC in hot water. The network reported about the somber event and cut back to an episode of “America’s Got Talent,” where two half-naked corpulent men in dolphin masks were dancing, kissing and making dolphin-like sounds with equipment. The duo, named the Japanese Belly Guys, performed an act they had named a “Dolphin Love Story.”
NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain.— Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) 26 августа 2018 г.
Abruptly switching from the sad news about the death of the 2008 GOP presidential candidate, long-time Senator and Vietnam war veteran, has triggered a fierce Twitter debate.
READ MORE: John McCain: Top-7 Controversial Statements by High-Profile Anti-Russia Crusader
Some even likened the performers moves to “masturbating.”
VIDEO: NBC Follows McCain Death Announcement With Two 'Masturbating' Men Wearing Dolphin Heads on America's Got Talent https://t.co/0rj3YL36UZ via @gatewaypundit— Barbot (@Rmadsen54Barbot) 26 августа 2018 г.
The mishap breathed new life into hashtag #DolphinLoveStory, as some users shared their astonishment.
I can’t believe I hadn’t heard about #DolphinLoveStory until now… thank you Senator John McCain 🐬🐬 #nbc #johnmccain #breakingnews #dolphin— 909originals (@909originals) 26 августа 2018 г.
Others suggested the precedent would bring new meaning to the idea of bad timing
#DolphinLoveStory —level will be a new way to describe a degree of timing badness.— FlagHi Golf App ⛳️📲 (@FlagHiApp) 26 августа 2018 г.
There were those who just had fun and joked about the gaffe.
Oh shit. This thing murdered me. I'm dead now. cc: @JessetheSeal @camerasandbeer @nsanchis https://t.co/TewIx98tyN— Jason (@Wildhagen) 26 августа 2018 г.
Not sure #dolphinlovestory is the worst McCain rememberence— Eſs Ar Eſs El On (@calieber) 26 августа 2018 г.
Netizens also thrashed NBC for bad programming and mismanagement.
Holy shit NBC way to memorialize McCain Hahahahahahahaha— S P A C E 🍕 M O M (@dogsokaywooof) 26 августа 2018 г.
Way to go morons. https://t.co/cFg3p9YNCN— ❌R. Wolfe❌ (@WhoWolfe) 26 августа 2018 г.
It's safe to say @nbc needs content generators RT @Beschizza: NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain.— An inFamous Poet (@cmclean89) 26 августа 2018 г.
NBC: John McCain has died. Now back to your regular programming. Wtf? https://t.co/5G9HyAbQlo— Dave From Knoxville (@daveandthomas) 26 августа 2018 г.
Well, this is bad. 😧 NBC decided to pay tribute to John McCain last night and it got super weird… 🐬🐬 WATCH: https://t.co/aYbZE7rVxd pic.twitter.com/EfRh3NVcG8— The Ace & TJ Show (@TheAceTJShow) 26 августа 2018 г.
