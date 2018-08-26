Oops! Donald Trump Ridiculed Online For Coloring US Flag Wrong

The US President and the First Lady paid a visit to kids in a hospital in Ohio as a part of the White House campaign against opioid crisis. However, the meeting has made a splash in a wrong direction, as netizens busted Trump’s alleged unconventional version of the “Stripes and Stars” banner.

Donald Trump has been trolled on Twitter for adding a blue stripe onto the US state banner instead of a red one. The photo, which gave many users a good laugh, has been posted on Secretary of the US Health Department Alex Azar’s account. The official travelled along with the US President and his wife Melania to Ohio.

The trip was dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, which has been proclaimed one of the priorities of the current administration. However, the official agenda was outshined online by a meeting with kids in a local hospital. The first couple sat with children and colored pictures of US flags, among others.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction.

​The picture, lying by the US president had a blue stripe, which triggered a storm on Twitter, as some assumed that Donald Trump mixed up the flag colors.

The President has colored his flag wrong.



That is all.

​A picture of Trump, coloring the Stripes wrong also emerged, giving Twitter users something to tear into.

Remember when Trump said he was a stable genius? The man can't even colour in an American flag properly

When the “President” of the United States doesn’t know what the United States flag looks like…



When the "President" of the United States doesn't know what the United States flag looks like…

TEACHER: @RealDonadTrump you're coloring your flag wrong again…

​Others suggested embracing a new flag.

New American flag by Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/B7GnLHGajV — Maggie Resists Trump (@Stop_Trump20) 26 августа 2018 г.

​Some referred to investigation into the alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 elections, claiming the photo proved it.

he was trying to draw a Russian flag but also messed that up

Tell me with a straight face that this isn't a picture of someone telling the President of the United States to color an American Flag but he started dreamily coloring in the Russian one instead.



And did that one wrong too because he didn't go to college for colors

​Others, however, defended Trump, pointing out the whole matter was petty.

What should we do with this kid huh? Throw them in a fire? Yellow, purple, and stickers on the flag.



Trump is a person, and is of equal value as that kid. The paper doesn't tell people what to call it, it's for coloring, they have the FREEDOM to do what they want. pic.twitter.com/os4tVY5kaN — Illicity (@_Illicity_) 26 августа 2018 г.

I'm not saying I like trump but y'all reaching way too hard, "he don't color the flag correctly" bruh its an arts and crafts project be creative he wanted a red white and blue design 🙄 sheesh