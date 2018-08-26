Tommy Robinson Spotted at Grudge Match Between Youtube Stars KSI, Paul Logan

KSI and Logan Paul, two Youtube personalities with no professional boxing experience, clashed in a high-profile boxing match hailed as "the biggest internet event in history."

Tommy Robinson, a famous British right-wing activist and founder of the English Defense League, was spotted attending a boxing event between YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI at Manchester Arena on Saturday evening.

According to The Daily Mail, "the biggest internet event in history," as the match was touted, lasted for six rounds and culminated in a draw with both participants agreeing on a rematch.

The bout was streamed online rather than broadcast by a TV channel, and was expected to generate about 115 million British pounds (about $147 million) due to a 7.50 pound pay-per-view charge, The Telegraph adds.

Robinson’s appearance did not go unnoticed by social media users, who joked about this development.

Earlier this year, the former leader of the right-wing English Defense League and anti-Islamist activist was sentenced to 13 months in prison for filming inside Canterbury Crown Court during the trial of four suspected rapists.